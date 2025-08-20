What does Golem do in Grow a Garden?

Golems, as seen in fantastical media, have made their way to Grow a Garden as a Mythical Pet. Available through the Sprout Egg, the Golem Pet was added as a part of the Beanstalk Event. It specializes in advancing the cooldown timer of the Pet Mutation Machine, making it a companion suited for mid- to late-game players.

Here’s what you need to know about the Golem in Grow a Garden.

An overview of Golem in Grow a Garden

The Beanstalk (Image via Roblox)

The Golem activates its ability every five minutes, advancing the timer of the Pet Mutation Machine. When its passive comes into effect, the timer advances by 61 seconds. Not only does this reduce the amount of time required for a Pet to be mutated, but it also gives you quicker access to the machine.

This ability is for mid- to late-game players, as the Pet Mutation Machine requires a max-level Pet to apply a Mutation to the chosen companion. Since maxing out a Pet’s level is a time-consuming process that takes plenty of resources to hasten, beginners are unlikely to benefit from the Golem’s passive.

The Golem can be obtained from the Sprout Egg, one of the event-exclusive Pets introduced with the Beanstalk Event. From the Egg, the Golem has a 6% chance of hatching, making it the second-rarest option in the game.

About the Sprout Egg

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Sprout Egg is the event-exclusive Egg added to the experience with the Beanstalk Event. It will only remain available in the game for as long as the Event remains active, after which it will become unobtainable.

You can buy it for 50 million Sheckles or 149 Robux from the Goliath’s Goods store. Alternatively, you can randomly come across Eggs on the fully grown Beanstalk. These can be obtained for free, requiring no resources to collect from the magical Beanstalk.

It includes the following Pets:

Dairy Cow: 50% drop rate

50% drop rate Jackalope: 31% drop rate

31% drop rate Seedling: 12% drop rate

12% drop rate Golem: 6% drop rate

6% drop rate Golden Goose: 1% drop rate

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How to get the Golem in Grow a Garden

The Golem has a 6% chance of being the hatched Pet from the Sprout Egg.

What is the Golem’s ability in Grow a Garden?

The Golem advances the cooldown timer of the Pet Mutation Machine.

How do I get the Sprout Egg?

The Sprout Egg can be purchased from Goliath’s Goods for 50 million Sheckles or 149 Robux, or found randomly on a fully-grown Beanstalk.

