What does the Dark Spriggan do in Grow a Garden?

The Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden 2 update saw the introduction of the Dark Spriggan, a variant of the Spriggan Pet. This Mythical-rarity Pet has a chance to apply the Blight Mutation to Fruits within a certain radius, making it invaluable for Mutation stacking. You can get it from the Halloween Market using Candy Corn, and once the event expires, the Dark Spriggan will become unobtainable through regular means.

Here’s a quick guide on what the Dark Spriggan is capable of in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Dark Spriggan in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Creepy Critters shop (Image via Roblox)

The Dark Spriggan has a chance to spread roots and apply the Blight Mutation to any Fruit within a 30-60 stud radius. This ability activates every 10-22 minutes based on the Pet’s level; the higher the level, the more frequently the ability activates. Similarly, its chance to apply the Blight Mutation rises with levels; at high levels, it has a 30% chance to apply the Mutation. In contrast, low-levelled Dark Spriggans only have a 15% application chance.

Blight is a Mutation with an 8x selling value multiplier. Any Fruit afflicted by it will have its value rise by the specified amount. It can also be used in tandem with the Pestilence Mutation to create the Necrotic Mutation, which is one of the best in the game.

Getting started with Grow a Garden? Here’s a beginner’s guide to get you up to speed on the fundamentals of the game.

How to get

The Halloween Market appears once every hour (Image via Roblox)

The Dark Spriggan can be obtained from the Creepy Critters shop, a vendor found in the Halloween Market. It is priced at 100 Candy Corn, with a 5.55% chance of being available in the shop stock. You can optionally buy it for 349 Robux, should you wish to circumvent the shop stock RNG.

Halloween Market is a set of shops that appears once every hour, starting at 12 am UTC. Once it spawns, its selection of shops remains available for 15 minutes before disappearing. This can make accessing the shop stock more difficult than similar vendors from previous events. It adds to the rarity of the Dark Spriggan as well, as one can only check the shop so many times each day.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Dark Spriggan in Grow a Garden?

The Dark Spriggan can be bought for 100 Candy Corn from the Creepy Critters shop.

What does the Dark Spriggan do?

The Dark Spriggan has a 15-30% chance to apply the Blight Mutation to Fruits within 30-60 studs once every 10-22 minutes.

What rarity does the Dark Spriggan belong to?

The Dark Spriggan belongs to the Mythical rarity.

