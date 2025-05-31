What does Dragonfly do in Grow a Garden?

In Grow a Garden, just a scant few Pets are classified as Divine, the highest rarity in the game. The Dragonfly was the first-ever Divine Pet, added to the experience with the Animal Update on May 3, 2025. Befitting its rarity, its ability lets it turn a random Fruit gold every once in a while. As such, it is a highly coveted companion that most players aim to acquire in their playthrough.

Let’s go over what the Dragonfly can do in this farming experience.

Breaking down the Dragonfly in Grow a Garden

Ability

Dragonfly is available from the Bug Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Dragonfly can turn a random Fruit on your farm Golden, directly applying a 20x multiplier to the harvest. This effect triggers every five minutes, which makes it a thoroughly reliable way to trigger the Mutation. While the choice of Fruit is not up to you, its effect is guaranteed, making it one of the few Pets without much RNG reliance.

Considering how rare the Mutation is otherwise, the Dragonfly’s ability makes it one of the best Pets in the game. Its abilities are only rivalled by other Divine and Mythical Pets, which are all equally rare to get in the game.

Also read: Grow a Garden Pet tier list

How to get

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Dragonfly can be acquired through the Bug Egg, added with the first ever batch of Pet Eggs on May 3, 2025. It has a mere 1% chance of dropping from the Egg, which makes it the rarest Pet in the Egg’s pool. Combined with the minuscule 3% spawn chance for the Bug Egg, the Dragonfly is one of the rarest non-event Pets in the experience.

Should it appear in the Pet Eggs Shop, the Bug Egg can be bought for 50 million Sheckles or 199 Robux. Once you acquire it, place it on the farm to initiate the incubation process that takes up to eight hours to complete, after which you will receive one of the five Pets in its pool.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I get the Dragonfly in Grow a Garden?

The Dragonfly can be obtained from the Bug Egg with a 1% hatch chance.

What is the Dragonfly’s ability in Grow a Garden?

The Dragonfly can apply the Golden Mutation to a random Fruit on your farm every five minutes.

Is Grow a Garden accessible for free?

Yes, the game is fully playable at no premium cost, making it a free-to-play experience.

