What to expect in the Grow a Garden Pet Mutations update

The Pet Mutations update is coming to Grow a Garden on July 12, 2025, at 2 pm UTC. This patch is expected to add a major gameplay mechanic to the experience, as the title suggests: Pet Mutations. In addition to this, the content drop is poised to include new Seeds, Pets, and more, expanding the scope of the ongoing Prehistoric Event.

This article will provide you with a quick look at what’s to come in the Pet Mutations update.

What we know about the Grow a Garden Pet Mutations update

Pet Mutation mechanic

Official update render (Image via Roblox)

The Pet Mutation mechanic has been confirmed as the focus of the upcoming Grow a Garden update, as the name may have given away. Per the developers’ messages on the official Discord server, it is said to improve the affected Pet’s stats and increase the number of possible Pet variants. Furthermore, Pet Mutations may also introduce new abilities for a select few critters.

Jandel, the creator of the game, posted a video on TikTok briefly showcasing the Pet Mutation station. Players will be able to access this station next to the Pet Eggs Shop. A relevant change here is that it will have a dedicated menu instead of the contents being visible in the overworld.

The exact details of these Mutations and which Pets are eligible for them are currently unknown. That said, players will only be able to mutate Level 100 Pets, which can make the mechanic somewhat restrictive.

Other content in Grow a Garden Pet Mutations update

The Prehistoric Event station (Image via Roblox)

Other pieces of content have been teased via the official Roblox event description for the Pet Mutations update. Firstly, the Prehistoric Event will receive an expansion, building upon the foundations laid by its introduction on July 5, 2025. As a part of this update, you can expect new Prehistoric quests and crafting recipes. Moreover, the Dino Machine will be reusable, allowing you to claim rewards multiple times.

Secondly, you can expect the update to include the standard suite of content, such as Seeds, Pets, and a new Weather Event. The latter has been teased as an ‘Epic Admin Weather’; what this refers to is currently unknown.

You can check the exact release date and timings of the update by clicking the link below.

FAQs

When will the Pet Mutations update be released in Grow a Garden?

The Pet Mutations update will be released on July 12, 2025, at 2 pm UTC.

Where will the Pet Mutations station be in Grow a Garden Pet Mutations update?

The Pet Mutations station will be next to the Pet Eggs shop in the overworld.

What will Pet Mutations do in Grow a Garden?

Pet Mutations are likely to increase Pet stats, increase the number of possible variants, and apply unique abilities.

