When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Update 1.14.0)

The next Grow a Garden update is scheduled to be released on July 12, 2025. It is poised to expand upon the Prehistoric Event, which was introduced with the previous patch on July 5, 2025. As is the norm for this title, each update arrives exactly one week after the previous one. Update 1.14.0 is expected to release new Seeds, Pets, and gameplay items that draw inspiration from the Mesolithic age of history.

This guide explores the Grow a Garden Update 1.14.0 and lets you know what to expect from it.

Grow a Garden Update 1.14.0 release timings across all major regions



As mentioned, Update 1.14.0 will arrive on July 12, 2025, which is a Saturday. The exact release timing for this patch across all major regions is listed below:

UTC: 2 pm

2 pm PDT: 7 am

7 am CDT: 9 am

9 am EDT: 10 am

10 am IST: 7:30 pm

7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm

10 pm Brasilia Standard Time: 11 am

What to expect from Update 1.14.0



Update 1.14.0 will bring the standard suite of gameplay elements to the experience, which includes new Seeds, Pets, gear pieces, and cosmetics. Beyond that, not much has been revealed about the scope of the content drop.

The game’s creator, Jandel, revealed via messages on the official Discord server that a new Trading mechanic will be arriving in the experience soon. Additionally, Pet Mutations will be implemented into the game, applying various passive abilities and cosmetic effects to a level 100 Pet. Whether these elements are scheduled to arrive this week or next is yet to be announced.

Currently, the official Roblox page for this experience does not list any specific information on the upcoming content drop beyond the release time frame.

However, based on trends set by previous events, the new patch will likely introduce new gameplay elements for the currently ongoing Prehistoric Event. Whether the Event will continue beyond the following week or sunset at the end of it remains unknown.

More information about the update may be released closer to its release date. You can view the theme of the update on the official event page here.

FAQs

When will Update 1.14.0 be released in Grow a Garden?

Update 1.14.0 is set to be released on July 12, 2025, at 2 pm UTC.

What is Grow a Garden about?

The game is about sowing seeds, nurturing them into plants, and harvesting their produce to sell and earn money.

Is Grow a Garden playable for free?

Yes, the experience does not gate core gameplay elements behind a mandatory paywall, making it a free-to-play title.

