What does the Frog do in Grow a Garden?

With the Grow a Garden Lunar Glow Event, various Pets were added to the game that offered new and interesting abilities to enhance your farming experience. The Frog was among this batch of Pets, being a Legendary counterpart to the Mythical Echo Frog. Its abilities are a lesser version of the Echo Frog, boosting the growth stage of a plant every 20 minutes.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Frog in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Frog in Grow a Garden

Abilities

The Frog in the Night Egg pool (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, the primary ability of the Frog is to increase the growth stage of a random plant on the farm every 20 minutes. It advances the plant’s growth by 24 hours, making its Fruits available almost instantly. This is a slightly less efficient version of the Mythical Echo Frog, which does the same every 15 minutes instead of 20.

Ad

Trending

The Frog is generally easier to take care of, featuring a hunger bar that is easier to fill than the Echo Frog. That said, its hunger meter will deplete at a faster rate, which means you will need to feed it a smidge more often.

It’s always beneficial for your farm to have a few Frogs and Echo Frogs roaming about on your farm. As such, you can safely rely on the Pet to help your crops develop as quickly as possible.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden Echo Frog: How to get and features

How to get

The Wise Old Owl of the Lunar Glow Event (Image via Roblox)

The Frog is obtainable through the Night Egg of the Lunar Glow Event as a part of its milestone goals or using Sheckles. It has a 14% chance to drop from these Eggs, making it a fairly rare Pet.

Ad

You can get Night Eggs for accruing 70, 210, 240, 290, 320, and 430 Lunar Points, giving you a total of 13 Eggs for free. Lunar Points can be acquired by turning in Moon Mutated Fruits to the Wise Old Owl, found at the center of the map.

You may also buy Night Eggs at the Twilight Shop and the Blood Moon Shop for 50 million Sheckles and 25 million Sheckles, respectively. Alternatively, Night Egg Packs are available in bundles of one, three, and 10 Eggs for 199, 575, and 1,699 Robux, respectively.

Ad

Note that the Lunar Glow Event is set to end on May 31, 2025. So, consider making haste and acquiring these Eggs if you wish to nab the Legendary Frog from them.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the Legendary Frog’s ability in Grow a Garden?

Every 20 minutes, the Frog advances the growth stage of a random plant on the farm by 24 hours.

How to get the Frog in Grow a Garden

Ad

The Frog can be acquired via the Night Egg from the Lunar Glow Event.

What is the hatch chance for the Frog in Grow a Garden?

The Frog has a 14% hatch chance from the Night Egg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024