What does Ghost Bear do in Grow a Garden?

The Ghost Bear was added to Grow a Garden as part of the first week of the Halloween Event. Available as a Rare-rarity Pet, this creepy companion is the only source of the Spooky Mutation in the game. Since the Ghost Bear is limited to the Halloween Event, it will become unobtainable once the event expires. So, we recommend getting him from the Creepy Critters shop before the Halloween-themed festivities end.
This guide goes over the Ghost Bear and its ability in Grow a Garden.
Breaking down Ghost Bear in Grow a Garden
Ability
The Ghost Bear only has access to one ability, as is the norm for most Pets of its rarity. With its ability, the Ghost Bear randomly applies the Spooky Mutation to a nearby Fruit. The passive triggers once every 2-18 minutes, based on the spectral Ursid’s current level.
Spooky is a Mutation that amplifies the selling value of the affected Fruit by 8x. This makes it potent enough to pursue it for Mutation-stacking purposes, allowing you to maximize the value of your most valuable Fruit.
How to get
You can get the Ghost Bear directly from the Creepy Critters shop in the Halloween Market for 40 Candy Corn. The Halloween Market spawns once every hour, starting at 12 am UTC. It remains active for 15 minutes before disappearing, so be sure to purchase the Pet within the provided time frame.
For Candy Corn, you can offer Fruits to the Witch’s Cauldron. Each time you submit a Fruit, the percentage rating of the Cauldron rises, indicating how much it has been filled by your offerings. Once it reaches 100%, the Witch brews a Potion, and you are rewarded anywhere between 10 and 20 Candy Corn. You may also receive Spooky Eggs and Pumpkin Crates upon filling the Cauldron.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
What does the Ghost Bear do in Grow a Garden?
Every 2-18 minutes, the Ghost Bear randomly applies the Spooky Mutation to the Fruits on your farm.
What rarity does the Ghost Bear belong to?
The Ghost Bear belongs to the Rare rarity.
How do I get the Ghost Bear?
You can buy the Ghost Bear for 40 Candy Corn from the Creepy Critters Shop in the Halloween Market.
