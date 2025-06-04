What does the Grey Mouse do in Grow a Garden?

The Grow a Garden Blood Moon Update saw the introduction of the Mythical Egg, which added some of the rarest Pets to the game. One of these is the Mythical Grey Mouse, a Pet that has a chance of hatching from the aforementioned Egg. Once placed on the farm, this rare rodent will gain additional experience every 10 minutes and increase your movement speed by 10%.

Here’s what this Pet is capable of in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Grey Mouse in Grow a Garden

Ability

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Grey Mouse has two abilities, as befits a Mythical Pet. Its first ability is a boost to its XP gain rate, granting it 500 additional XP every 10 minutes. This ability activates automatically and doesn’t rely on secondary steps like feeding it or fetching a specific object. So, you will have an easier time raising this Pet than most others.

With its second ability, the Grey Mouse passively increases your movement speed on the map by 10%. This ability is also independent of any secondary requirements, making it a flat boost that directly impacts your overall gameplay experience. As such, the Grey Mouse can be a handy quality-of-life addition to your farm despite not directly contributing to its growth or the harvest.

How to get

The Mythical Egg can show up in the Pet Eggs Shop (Image via Roblox)

You can get the Grey Mouse from the Mythical Egg, which was added with the Blood Moon Update on May 17, 2025. Upon hatching the Egg, you have a 35.71% chance of receiving the mouse, which makes it the most common Pet in the pool. As a Mythical Egg Pet, the Grey Mouse is not limited to any particular event and will be accessible permanently, should you encounter the Egg.

The Mythical Egg is the rarest non-event Egg in the game, with a 7% chance of appearing in the Pet Eggs Shop. Once it shows up in the shop stock, you can buy it for eight million Sheckles or 119 Robux. It includes some of the rarest and best Pets in the game, making it worth the price. That said, its cost makes it a mid to late-game item, rendering it inaccessible to beginners.

If you have the Sheckles for it, consider buying the Mythical Egg from the shop.

FAQs

How to get the Grey Mouse in Grow a Garden

The Grey Mouse can be obtained from the Mythical Egg, which is purchasable for eight million Sheckles or 119 Robux.

What abilities does the Grey Mouse possess in Grow a Garden?

The Grey Mouse boosts the player’s movement speed by 10% and grants itself 500 XP every 30 minutes.

Is the Grey Mouse worth it in Grow a Garden?

Yes, the increased movement speed that the Grey Mouse offers can be a game changer for moment-to-moment gameplay, making it worth the price and effort.

