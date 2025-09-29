What does a Grizzly Bear do in Grow a Garden?

The Grizzly Bear was introduced to Grow a Garden as a Legendary Pet during the Fall Market Event. This Ursid can apply the Fall Mutation to nearby plants and increase your avatar’s size as well. You could obtain this Pet during the aforementioned event through the Fall Egg. If you’ve missed the chance to get it while the event was active, it’s still possible to acquire it through trading.

Here’s a complete overview of the Grizzly Bear and its ability in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Grizzly Bear in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Grizzly Bear in the Fall Egg (Image via Roblox)

Befitting the season it was introduced in, the Grizzly Bear randomly applies the Fall Mutation to random Fruits on the farm. The Fall Mutation multiplies the affected harvest’s value by 4x, which can be quite useful for stacking Mutations on your most valuable produce.

Grizzly Bear has a second ability as well, which is a rarity in Legendary-rarity Pets. With its second passive, the Bear increases your avatar’s size for as long as the Pet remains in the Active Pet roster. If you remove it from the farm, its ability will no longer be active, and your avatar will shrink down to normal size.

How to get

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Grizzly Bear was available through the Fall Egg at a 10% drop rate. Since the Fall Egg was exclusive to the Fall Market Event, it is no longer available through regular means. That said, you can make use of the trading system to get the Ursid.

First, you’ll need to find someone willing to exchange the Pet for something of equivalent value. We recommend going to the official Discord server to begin your search for such a player. Once you find a suitable player and discuss the terms of the exchange, join the same server as them to initiate the trading process.

Visit the Gear Shop and purchase a Trading Ticket for 100,000 Sheckles. Then, approach the opposing trading party and equip the Ticket to start the trading process. Pick the items you wish to give away, check the other player’s offer, and hit the confirm button once the timer ends. With that, your exchange will be complete, and you will be the new owner of the Grizzly Bear.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Grizzly Bear in Grow a Garden?

The Grizzly Bear is exclusively available through trading, as it was only obtainable during the Fall Market Event in early September.

What does the Grizzly Bear do?

The Grizzly Bear increases the player’s size and has a random chance of applying the Fall Mutation to random Fruits on the farm.

What is the selling value multiplier of the Fall Mutation?

The Fall Mutation has a selling value multiplier of 4x.

