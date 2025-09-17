Grow a Garden Fall Egg: All Pets and their abilities

The Fall Market update has initiated the celebrations for the harvest season in Grow a Garden. It has brought a limited-time market, which allows players to buy new seeds, cosmetics, gears, and the Fall Egg. The latter offers five Pets of varied rarities and abilities, including a Divine critter that applies a valuable Mutation.

Here's all you need to know about the Fall Egg and its contents.

How to get Fall Egg in Grow a Garden

The Fall Egg (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways to obtain the Fall Egg in Grow a Garden. Primarily, it can be purchased from the Fall Festival Pets shop located in the event hub. The other way to acquire it is as a contribution reward for helping flourish the Harvest Spirit tree and triggering the Fall Bloom.

Fall Bloom contribution rewards

The Fall update has introduced the Harvest Spirit, a tree NPC that can be found in the middle of the map. It requests plants of specific types, such as Woody and Tropical, to flourish in the game. Submitting the required plants gives you contribution points and also fills the Fall Bloom meter.

Once the Fall Bloom meter reaches its required threshold, the namesake event will begin on the server. Additionally, you will get a random reward for growing the Harvest Spirit, which could be the new Fall Egg.

Fall Festival Pets shop

The other way to get a Fall Egg is via the Fall Festival Pets shop. It is on the right side of Harvest Spirit, next to the Fall Festival Seeds shop in the event hub.

A single Fall Egg costs 90,000,000 Sheckles in Grow a Garden. Fortunately, there are no unlock requirements associated with it. It becomes available in this specific shop the moment the Fall Bloom is triggered in a server.

The Fall Festival Pets shop is only restocked after the Fall Bloom meter reaches its threshold. Thus, acquiring a Fall Egg can be hectic, since it requires you to continuously submit plants to the Harvest Spirit.

Some Pets introduced by the Grow a Garden Fall update are not associated with any egg. One of them is the coveted Space Squirrel, which you can learn more about in this guide.

All Pets and their drop chances in the Fall Egg

Swan is the rarest Pet in the Fall Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Fall Egg contains five Pets, including the Divine-rarity Swan, in Grow a Garden. Their names, individual drop chances, and unique passive abilities are given below.

Pet Rarity Drop Chance Ability Robin Common 55% Tiny Bird: Grants 10 to 20% decreased player size! Badger Rare 33% Earthquake Excavator: Every 5:05 minutes, it digs around and spreads mud. Nearby fruits get a 10.22% chance to get mutated with Cracked. Grizzly Bear Legendary 10% Fall Express: Every 3:48 minutes, it has a 10% chance to apply the Fall Mutation. Mighty Bear: Increases player size by 8.13%. Barn Owl Mythical 2% Wise Shopper: Pets bought from shops directly have a chance to get an extra 0.10 to 0.25 kg base weight. Prince of Fall: All Fall-type Pets gain a bonus of 0.78 XP per second. Swan Divine 1% Swan Song: Every 24:47 minutes, it goes to another player's pet, befriends it, and performs its ability. Bird of Grace: Every 4:56 minutes, it applies Graceful Mutation to a random fruit

The Swan is undoubtedly the pick of the Pets in the Fall Egg. It applies the Graceful Mutation, which increases a fruit's value by a 77x multiplier. Moreover, it can mimic the ability of other Pets, such as the Kitsune and Corrupted Kitsune, to give Chakra or Corrupt Chakra Mutations to your crops.

Barn Owl is the second-best Pet in the egg. Not only does it increase the weight of Pets bought directly from the shop, such as the Fall Festival Pets market, it also gives bonus EXP to your active critters. Your Pets age rapidly and have their cooldowns reduced as a result.

Also check: Grow a Garden Fall Market update patch notes

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the cost of a Fall Egg?

A single Fall Egg requires 90 million Sheckles in the Fall Festival Pets shop.

Which is the rarest Pet in the Fall Egg?

Swan, with a drop chance of 1%, is the rarest critter in this egg.

Is it possible to buy a Fall Egg with Robux?

You can buy a Premium Fall Egg from the Robux Shop. It contains the same Pets as well as a GIANT Premium Fall Egg.

