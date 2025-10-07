What do Handcuffs do in Plants Vs Brainrots?

The Plants Vs Brainrots Prison Event introduced various prison-themed items and gameplay elements, including Handcuffs. Handcuffs are a limited gear piece that shackles one enemy in its place for a limited time. You can access the event area through the portal in your garden and submit the Brainrot by interacting with the prison.

Let’s explore what the Handcuffs are all about in Plants Vs Brainrot.

How Handcuffs work in Plants Vs Brainrots

Swinging a pair of Handcuffs (Image via Roblox)

Handcuffs are easy enough to use: equip them from your inventory and press the Left Mouse Button near an enemy to shackle them. If done correctly, the enemy will be frozen in place for a few seconds, leaving them wide open for your units to open fire. Handcuffs are quite useful for single-target enemies like bosses, as they will help your Plants pile on plenty of damage while they are frozen.

You can also use Handcuffs on high-rarity enemies, so that your Plants have more time to reduce their massive HP pools. That way, you can assuredly recruit the desired foe without worrying about your DPS being too low.

Feel free to refer to this guide for a complete list of bosses in Plants Vs Brainrots.

How to get Handcuffs

Handcuffs are available through the Prison Event (Image via Roblox)

Getting Handcuffs is straightforward: submit the required Brainrots to the Warden in the Prison Event area to receive them. The Warden’s Prison can be accessed through a portal in your garden, which you can unlock for 1 million Cash. Walk through it and interact with the prison with the required Brainrot equipped to submit it.

Warden’s Prison is structured similarly to a battle pass, where you must fulfill one request before the subsequent one unlocks. Here are the different Brainrots you need for Handcuffs, as well as the stages you will receive them in:

Stage 1 rewards you with 1x Handcuffs for submitting Alessio.

Stage 3 rewards you with 1x Handcuffs for submitting Bandito Bobrito.

Stage 5 rewards you with 2x Handcuffs for submitting Bombardiro Crocodiro.

Stage 11 rewards you with 1x Handcuffs for submitting Orcalero Orcala.

You only get a total of five Handcuffs by finishing the Prison Event, so consider using them judiciously.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How do I get Handcuffs in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Handcuffs can be obtained by submitting the required Brainrots at Stages 1, 3, 5, and 11 of the Prison Event.

Are Handcuffs any good?

Handcuffs can immobilize any enemy for a few seconds, making them immensely helpful.

When were Handcuffs added to Plants Vs Brainrots?

Handcuffs were added to the game with the Prison Event on October 4, 2025.

