What does Honey Sprinkler do in Grow a Garden?

The Bizzy Bee Event is currently underway in Grow a Garden, and with it, the game has introduced various new elements. One of these new gameplay additions is the Honey Sprinkler, a gear that can be used to apply the new Honey Glazed Mutation to farm produce. Implemented into the game on May 31, 2025, this allows players to improve the overall value of their harvested Fruits and Flowers.

Let’s take a look at the Honey Sprinkler in Grow a Garden.

How to get the Honey Sprinkler in Grow a Garden

The Honey Sprinkler in the Honey Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Honey Sprinkler is available for purchase from the Honey Shop, which can be accessed during the Bizzy Bee Event. This gear piece is similar to the Chocolate Sprinkler, being an event-exclusive item that will become inaccessible once the event expires. The Bizzy Bee Event is expected to end on June 7, 2025, giving you just a few days to nab one of these.

You can buy the Honey Sprinkler for 30 Honey from the Honey Shop, provided it is in stock. Honey, the main currency of the event, can be acquired by giving produce with the Pollinated Mutation to the Bizzy Bee Event NPC. The Pollinated Mutation directly depends on the hourly Swarm Event, requiring you to wait an hour for a chance to receive the Mutation.

The Honey Sprinkler can also be bought for 199 Robux from the same shop regardless of its stock status.

The role of the Honey Sprinkler

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Honey Sprinkler functions similarly to other Sprinkler-type gear in the game. Place it anywhere on the farm, and it will apply its effects in a limited area around it. Its primary role is to apply the Honey Glazed Mutation, a Mutation that multiplies the affected Fruit or Flower’s value by five.

To use this piece of equipment, equip it from your inventory, and use the Left Mouse Button to place it on the field. Once placed, it will remain active for a few minutes before disappearing.

The Honey Sprinkler is one of the only two ways to apply the Honey Glazed Mutation. You can use it in tandem with other Mutation triggers to stack Mutations onto a single produce, skyrocketing its overall price. The Honey Glazed Mutation has a +4 Mutation stack bonus, similar to the Plasma Mutation.

FAQs

How much does the Honey Sprinkler cost in Grow a Garden?

The Honey Sprinkler costs 30 Honey at the Honey Shop.

How long will the Honey Sprinkler be available in Grow a Garden?

The Honey Sprinkler will remain available for purchase until June 7, 2025.

What does the Honey Sprinkler do in Grow a Garden?

The Honey Sprinkler applies the Honey Glazed Mutation to Fruits and Flowers in a limited area around it.

