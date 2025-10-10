What does Hyrax do in Grow a Garden?

The Hyrax is an Uncommon-rarity Pet obtainable in the Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event. This critter is one of the rewards obtained by raising the Chubby Chipmunk Pet’s weight as part of a battle pass-style rewards system. While on your farm, Hyrax can use its ability to consume a random Fruit on the farm and produce a Fissure Berry Seed.

Here’s a complete overview of Hyrax in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Hyrax in Grow a Garden

Ability

Hyrax can be obtained by raising the Chubby Chipmunk's weight (Image via Roblox)

Hyrax only has one ability, as is standard for low-rarity Pets. It activates every once in a while, causing the Uncommon Pet to consume one of the Fruits in your garden. Upon eating a Fruit, it will spit out a Fissure Berry Seed, which is a Rare-rarity species exclusive to this Pet.

Once fully grown into a plant, Fissure Berry is a fairly decent plant for early-game players, producing a single Fruit that sells for an average value of 13,000 Sheckles. It is of the Single Harvest type, which means that once you harvest it, the plant will disappear from your farm. Since Hyrax is a fairly reliable way of getting this species, you will almost always have access to at least one Fissure Berry plant.

How to get

The Chubby Chipmunk Pet (Image via Roblox)

Hyrax is available as part of the Chubby Chipmunk’s weight-gaining rewards system. This system gives you a reward for raising the chubby Pet’s weight through the predefined thresholds. Upon reaching the 30.48 kg threshold, you will receive the Hyrax as the featured Pet.

You can get a total of 28 freebies as part of the Chubby Chipmunk’s weight-based rewards system. Since this prize ladder is exclusive to the Chubby Chipmunk Event, consider fast-tracking its weight-gaining process. The event will end on October 11, 2025, so be sure to get the Hyrax before it becomes unavailable.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Hyrax in Grow a Garden?

You can get the Hyrax Pet by raising the Chubby Chipmunk’s weight to 30.48 kgs.

How do I raise the Chubby Chipmunk’s weight?

You can raise the Chubby Chipmunk’s weight by feeding it Fruits from your farm or waiting for its ability to activate.

What does the Hyrax do?

The Hyrax occasionally consumes a Fruit and spits out a Fissure Berry Seed.

