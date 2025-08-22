What does Jackalope do in Grow a Garden?

The Beanstalk Event introduced six new Pets to Grow a Garden, with Jackalope being the only Uncommon-rarity addition. This critter can potentially apply a Mutation to a nearby Fruit, significantly improving its overall sell value. Considering its relative ease of acquisition and its ability to mutate nearby Fruits, Jackalope can be a high-value addition to an early- or mid-game player.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Jackalope in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Jackalope in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Jackalope Pet (Image via Roblox)

Jackalope specializes in applying the Sandy Mutation, which multiplies the sell value of the affected Fruit by three. Every minute and 40 seconds, Jackalope will activate its ability and stomp on the ground. Upon doing so, one randomly chosen nearby Fruit will have a 15% chance of receiving the aforementioned Mutation.

Ad

Trending

While its ability is RNG-reliant, it activates frequently enough for you to have at least a few Sandy Fruits at the end of a play session. This makes Jackalope a great option for beginners and intermediate players, as well as those looking to stack as many mutations as possible.

Learn all about the Dairy Cow by checking out our guide on the Pet.

How to get

Beanstalk Event area (Image via Roblox)

Jackalope is an Uncommon-rarity Pet that can be obtained from the Sprout Egg, the featured Egg of the Beanstalk Event. It has a 31% chance of hatching from this Egg, which is second only to the Common Dairy Cow. This makes it quite easy to get, potentially giving you one Jackalope every three or four hatches.

Ad

The Sprout Egg can be bought from Goliath’s Goods for 50 million Sheckles or 149 Robux. Getting Goliath’s Goods to spawn has you contribute to the Beanstalk Event, which has all players donate Fruits to help the Magical Beanstalk grow. Once the Magical Beanstalk fully matures, you will find Goliath’s Goods at the very top.

Once you place it on the farm, it will take four hours and 10 minutes to hatch, after which you will learn which Pet you receive.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get Jackalope in Grow a Garden?

The Jackalope is obtainable through the Sprout Egg, from which it has a 31% hatch chance.

Where is the Goliath’s Goods shop located?

Goliath’s Goods is located at the top of the Magical Beanstalk, which grows as a part of the Beanstalk Event.

Ad

How do I reach the top of the Magical Beanstalk in the Beanstalk Event?

After meeting the Beanstalk Point goal by donating Fruits to the event NPC, you can reach the top by completing a short obstacle course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025