What does Kerosene do in Dead Rails?

Dead Rails is a Roblox title that includes various Liquids to be used as potions, weapons, and more. Kerosene, a flammable fluid, is primarily meant as an offensive tool for creating destructive items like Molotovs. It also has a few secondary effects that amplify the destruction, and the said items wreak havoc upon enemies. This makes it a powerful fluid you may want to stock up on for each run.

Here’s what you must know about Kerosene in Dead Rails.

Effects of Kerosene in Dead Rails

Kerosene rain in the Scorched Earth mode (Image via Roblox)

Kerosene’s nature as a flammable Liquid is what makes it one of the most useful fluids while aiming for the 80,000-meter mark in a run. The liquid can make objects soaked in it more flammable. When set alight, this leads to the fire spreading farther and lingering for longer than it ordinarily would. The fluid is used best with Molotov cocktails and Holy Water; it increases the effective areas of both items.

In addition to being an effective supporting agent for Molotovs, Kerosene can also be obtained from them. Other sources include the Tesla Lab that spawns randomly on the map and random drops from the Nikola Tesla boss. Furthermore, you can also get it from Kerosene rain seen in the Scorched Earth game mode, giving you access to a stockpile of it.

Kerosene can be mixed with Unicorn Blood to make Devil Tears, a potion that acts as a more potent ignition catalyst than Molotovs.

About Liquids

Molotovs are a source of Kerosene (Image via Roblox)

Liquids represent a versatile system of potions and consumables that have various effects on the player and enemies. These are a part of recipes that create Potions, applying various healing, stat-boosting, or damaging effects when used. Liquids are usually found in pre-made bottles, but you can make use of Glass Bottles to manually collect them.

Currently, there are three Liquids that serve as ingredients for Potions while offering unique effects on their own. These Liquids include Kerosene, Milk, and Water. The primary purpose of Milk is to amplify the stats of the Milkman Class, who cover themselves in the fluid to replicate the effects of Snake Oil. Water, on the other hand, is solely a Potion ingredient and can be mixed with Unicorn Blood to make Holy Water.

Listed below are the different recipes that make use of Liquids to create powerful Potions:

Devil Tears: Created by combining Kerosene with Unicorn Blood.

Created by combining Kerosene with Unicorn Blood. Holy Water: Created by combining Water with Unicorn Blood.

Created by combining Water with Unicorn Blood. Primordial Soup: Created by combining Milk with Unicorn Blood.

FAQs

What is Kerosene used for in Dead Rails?

Kerosene can be used to make Potions or amplify the flammable quality of any object.

How to get Kerosene in Dead Rails

Kerosene can be obtained from Molotov cocktails, bottle spawns in the Tesla Lab, as a drop from Nikola Tesla boss, and the Scorched Earth Kerosene Rain.

How to make Devil Tears in Dead Rails

Devil Tears can be made by mixing Kerosene with Unicorn Blood.

