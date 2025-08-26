What does Lemon Lion do in Grow a Garden?

The Grow a Garden Admin Abuse War Event saw the introduction of various new Pets to the experience, which included the Lemon Lion. This regal Pet has two unique passive abilities as opposed to the standard one, both of which apply powerful effects. One of its abilities applies a brand-new Mutation, while the other grants bonus experience to one of the Pets on your farm.
This guide goes over the Lemon Lion’s abilities and acquisition process to help you understand what it is all about.
Breaking down the Lemon Lion in Grow a Garden
Ability
The Lemon Lion is a Mythical Pet that was exclusive to the Admin Abuse War Event. It can activate two abilities, both of which are quite powerful in their own right. With the first ability, the Lemon Lion can apply the Brainrot Mutation to a random Fruit on your farm every five minutes. There are no secondary stipulations to this passive, making it a great option for Mutation stacking and Brainrot-themed farms.
The Brainrot Mutation applies a hefty 100x sell value multiplier to the affected Fruit. Since the Lemon Lion’s passive ability is guaranteed to activate, the feline is among the best Pets to have.
With its second ability, the Lion will grant an EXP bonus to a random Pet on the farm. This ability activates every nine minutes and 45 seconds, making it a nifty addition to the Pet’s repertoire.
Find out which Pets are the best in Grow a Garden in our Pet tier list.
How to get
The Lemon Lion was exclusively available as a free reward during the Admin Abuse War Event. This event pitted the creators of this game and Steal a Brainrot against each other, during which both game makers awarded Robloxians with various prizes. It was held on August 23, 2025, at the standard update timings.
Being an event-exclusive, the Lemon Lion cannot be obtained through the in-game vendors or quests. The only way to get it is through the trading system, provided you can find a player willing to give it away. You can expect them to demand something of equivalent value, so be sure to check their request before agreeing to an exchange.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Grow a Garden
What does the Lemon Lion do?
The Lemon Lion applies the Brainrot Mutation to a random Fruit every five minutes and grants bonus XP to a random Pet every nine minutes and 45 seconds.
Can the Lemon Lion be obtained?
As of this writing, the Lemon Lion can only be acquired through trading.
When was the Grow a Garden Admin Abuse War Event active?
The Admin Abuse War Event was active on August 23, 2025.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025