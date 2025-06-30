What does Meerkat do in Grow a Garden?

The second part of the Grow a Garden Summer update introduced new companions as a part of the Oasis Egg’s Pet pool. Meerkat is among the Pets in this pool, available as one of the more common Legendary recruits. This Pet specializes in ability cooldown reduction, making it more of a support-type farm animal compared to most others.
This guide explores the Meerkat’s abilities and details its acquisition method.
Breaking down the Meerkat in Grow a Garden
Ability
The Meerkat activates its abilities every seven minutes and 14 seconds, upon which it approaches a nearby Pet on the farm and performs a lookout. While it does so, the Pet it targets has its ability cooldown reduced by 21.06 seconds. This ability can be particularly beneficial on a farm with Pets that apply specific Mutations to Fruits, allowing them to trigger their abilities more frequently.
This ability has a secondary activation trigger that can occur each time the Pet performs a lookout. After activating its ability, the Meerkat has a 15.53% chance of reactivating the ability, reducing the randomly chosen Pet’s cooldown by another 21.06 seconds.
Feel free to pair the Legendary companion with Pets like Butterflies, Bees, Wasps, etc., to maximize the instances of Mutations on your farm.
How to get
The Legendary Meerkat can be obtained from the Oasis Egg, which is available from the Summer Shop for 10 Summer Coins or 149 Robux apiece.
From this Egg, the Meerkat has a 45% chance of hatching, making it the most common Pet in its pool. It’s likely to see it appear in your hatching sessions roughly once every two or three hatches. Once you have the Egg, place it on your farm to begin the four-hour and 10-minute incubation period. At the end of this waiting time, you will have your Pet.
FAQs
How to get Meerkat in Grow a Garden
The Meerkat has a 45% chance of hatching from the Oasis Egg.
How to get the Oasis Egg in Grow a Garden
The Oasis Egg can be obtained from the Summer Shop for 10 Summer Coins or 149 Robux.
What is the Meerkat’s ability in Grow a Garden?
Every seven minutes and 14 seconds, the Meerkat reduces a nearby Pet’s cooldown by 21.06 seconds.
