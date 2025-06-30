What does Meerkat do in Grow a Garden?

The second part of the Grow a Garden Summer update introduced new companions as a part of the Oasis Egg’s Pet pool. Meerkat is among the Pets in this pool, available as one of the more common Legendary recruits. This Pet specializes in ability cooldown reduction, making it more of a support-type farm animal compared to most others.

Ad

This guide explores the Meerkat’s abilities and details its acquisition method.

Breaking down the Meerkat in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Meerkat in the Oasis Egg pool (Image via Roblox)

The Meerkat activates its abilities every seven minutes and 14 seconds, upon which it approaches a nearby Pet on the farm and performs a lookout. While it does so, the Pet it targets has its ability cooldown reduced by 21.06 seconds. This ability can be particularly beneficial on a farm with Pets that apply specific Mutations to Fruits, allowing them to trigger their abilities more frequently.

Ad

Trending

This ability has a secondary activation trigger that can occur each time the Pet performs a lookout. After activating its ability, the Meerkat has a 15.53% chance of reactivating the ability, reducing the randomly chosen Pet’s cooldown by another 21.06 seconds.

Feel free to pair the Legendary companion with Pets like Butterflies, Bees, Wasps, etc., to maximize the instances of Mutations on your farm.

Also read: Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Point guide

Ad

How to get

The Oasis Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Legendary Meerkat can be obtained from the Oasis Egg, which is available from the Summer Shop for 10 Summer Coins or 149 Robux apiece.

Ad

From this Egg, the Meerkat has a 45% chance of hatching, making it the most common Pet in its pool. It’s likely to see it appear in your hatching sessions roughly once every two or three hatches. Once you have the Egg, place it on your farm to begin the four-hour and 10-minute incubation period. At the end of this waiting time, you will have your Pet.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs

How to get Meerkat in Grow a Garden

The Meerkat has a 45% chance of hatching from the Oasis Egg.

How to get the Oasis Egg in Grow a Garden

The Oasis Egg can be obtained from the Summer Shop for 10 Summer Coins or 149 Robux.

What is the Meerkat’s ability in Grow a Garden?

Every seven minutes and 14 seconds, the Meerkat reduces a nearby Pet’s cooldown by 21.06 seconds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024