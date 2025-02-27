What are the meta units in Anime Vanguards 4.0?

The 4.0 update for Anime Vanguards has shaken up the meta considerably. With 12 new units and the introduction of fresh content, the contenders for the meta-defining characters in the game have changed. Understanding which unit is among the best can be crucial when performing summons on banners. With such units in your loadout, you will be able to cruise through even the toughest bosses.

Let’s take a gander at the meta-defining units of the 4.0 update in Anime Vanguards: Eizan (Aura), Yehowach (Almighty), Haruka Rin (Dancer), Yomomata (Captain), and Rogita (Super 4).

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

The best units in Anime Vanguards 4.0

Eizan (Aura)

Eizan is obtainable as a Mythic unit on the banner (Image via Roblox)

Eizan (Aura) is a Secret unit that evolves from the Mythic unit, Eizan, and is available through the new banner introduced in the 4.0 update. This character is currently among the most powerful in the game, thanks to the incredibly strong effects on his three abilities: Complete Hypnosis, Aura, and Dabo Master.

Complete Hypnosis makes all enemies walk backward each time a health stock is removed, which can be a lifesaver in challenging battles. Next, Aura makes him immune to all status ailments and inflicts passive damage upon the enemy when the enemy is within range. This passive damage can range anywhere between 1% and 80% of his maximum capability, based on the enemy’s vicinity.

Dabo Master can be acquired upon the 14th upgrade level, which increases the damage dealt by Aura by an additional 2% each time an enemy is stopped by Dabo.

Yehowach (Almighty)

Anime Vanguards titles (Image via Roblox)

Obtainable through the Rifts mode introduced in the 4.0 update, Yehowah (Almighty) boasts multi-attacking capabilities and can increase his range. Like Eizan, he is immune to status ailments and other negative effects, thanks to The Almighty ability. The Almighty ability also increases damage by 5% for each attack dodged, up to a maximum of 30%.

The Man Who Saw the Future ability enables Yehowah (Almighty) to simultaneously target first and last enemies, effectively doubling the damage he deals. Lastly, the 11th upgrade lets him use Ashfallen, which can be activated to increase his range by up to 20%.

Haruka Rin (Dancer)

Haruka Rin was a battle pass reward (Image via Roblox)

Haruka Rin (Dancer) has been a top-tier option for a while, thanks to her powerful support abilities. She can boost the attack of every unit within range by up to 18% and after six waves have passed, your untis will have 10% better RNG. Her ability to reduce the variability in your units’ performance makes her one of the most valuable units in the game, even five months after her introduction.

Haruka Rin (Dancer) was obtainable as a reward from the first battle pass in the game in September 2024.

Yomomata (Captain)

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Secret unit Yomomata (Captain) was also among the newest units in the Anime Vanguards 4.0 update. You can acquire him as a reward from the newest Legend Stage, the Kuinshi Palace.

Yomomata (Captain) specializes in burn damage, and the enemies he kills are revived as a lesser skeleton. The presence of skeletons on the map boosts his damage by 2% for a maximum of 30% bonus damage. He also inflicts burn upon the enemies within range every 15 seconds, which can rack up a lot of damage over time.

Rogita (Super 4)

Official render for Rogita (Image via Roblox)

Rogita (Super 4) was introduced in a previous update and is still among the most powerful units in the experience. He can be obtained by performing summons on the featured banner.

This character has a 10% chance to forego attacking and inflict the Slow status ailment upon the enemy. Upon doing so, he boosts his damage by 5%, which can stack up to 50%. When he does attack, he spawns a clone that deals the same amount of damage as the main unit, effectively doubling his attack.

Lastly, Rogita (Super 4) can teleport freely around the map at the cost of 20% SPA for 20 seconds. This can be a complete game-changer that makes him the perfect candidate as both a frontline attacker and the last line of defense.

