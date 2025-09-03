What are the meta units in Anime Vanguards Update 8.0?

Anime Vanguards received its latest major update on August 24, 2025, called Update 8.0. The units introduced with the content drop significantly shook up the meta, freshening up the gameplay experience for all players. Consequently, the list of the best units in the experience has also changed, primarily consisting of the newest additions to the unit roster.

Let’s take a look at which units are the best in Anime Vanguards Update 8.0.

The best units in Anime Vanguards Update 8.0

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

With Update 8.0, five units stand above the rest of the unit roster, three of which were added with the newest content drop. These units include the existing characters, Iscanur (Pride) and Koguro (Unsealed), along with the new arrivals: The Struggler (Rampage), The Falcon (of Light), and The King (Apostle).

Let’s find out what makes these characters so special.

Iscanur (Pride): Extremely high DPS; one-man army-style unit; specializes in inflicting Burn on the attacked enemy and increasing damage based on burned enemies.

Extremely high DPS; one-man army-style unit; specializes in inflicting Burn on the attacked enemy and increasing damage based on burned enemies. The Struggler (Rampage): High DPS unit that specializes in inflicting Bleed onto the enemies; gains Bleed stacks for every enemy that’s not bleeding, and increases damage based on Bleed stacks; can repulse enemies.

High DPS unit that specializes in inflicting Bleed onto the enemies; gains Bleed stacks for every enemy that’s not bleeding, and increases damage based on Bleed stacks; can repulse enemies. The Falcon (of Light): DPS unit with support capabilities; boosts ally damage and increases damage received by the enemy; summons mobs to fight on his behalf.

DPS unit with support capabilities; boosts ally damage and increases damage received by the enemy; summons mobs to fight on his behalf. Koguro (Unsealed): High DPS unit with support capabilities; can teleport while attacking; can change elements when swapping Dimensions; increases damage based on Dimension swaps.

High DPS unit with support capabilities; can teleport while attacking; can change elements when swapping Dimensions; increases damage based on Dimension swaps. The King (Apostle): High DPS unit; becomes more powerful if enemy inflicts debuffs on this unit; cleanses ally debuffs by teleporting to them.

About Anime Vanguards Update 8.0

The Summon screen (Image via Roblox)

Update 8.0 saw the introduction of several new gameplay elements, including new characters, events, stages, battle pass season, and more. Here’s a quick summary of everything added with this content drop:

New units: The Smith, The Witch, The King, The Struggler, The Flacon, GG, Priestess, and Goblin Killer.

The Smith, The Witch, The King, The Struggler, The Flacon, GG, Priestess, and Goblin Killer. Hill of Swords Story Stage: Features five new enemies and eight bosses. Enemies feature two new mechanics called Dispersal and Wormhole.

Features five new enemies and eight bosses. Enemies feature two new mechanics called Dispersal and Wormhole. Burning Spirit Tree Legend Stage: Wave clears can trigger Eclipse Event (1% chance); drops 3 new Evolution items and Silly Fairy Familiar; new Unending Rage OST; includes an EX Act with increased drop rates.

Wave clears can trigger Eclipse Event (1% chance); drops 3 new Evolution items and Silly Fairy Familiar; new Unending Rage OST; includes an EX Act with increased drop rates. Turbo Spirit Crab’s Realm: New Rift that can drop the new GG unit. Team up with up to six players to earn rewards like Gems, Rift Shards, and Coin.

New Rift that can drop the new GG unit. Team up with up to six players to earn rewards like Gems, Rift Shards, and Coin. New Battle Pass Season: The sixth season of the battle pass has started, called Faith & Steel. The units Priestess and Goblin Trapper can be obtained through the rewards ladder.

The sixth season of the battle pass has started, called Faith & Steel. The units Priestess and Goblin Trapper can be obtained through the rewards ladder. New Event Calendar: Including new events like I, Sacrifice, Frenzied Trials, Unending Rage, and more.

Including new events like I, Sacrifice, Frenzied Trials, Unending Rage, and more. New Leaderboard rewards: Including new skins for Choy Jong En (Guild Leader), Luce, and The Witch.

Including new skins for Choy Jong En (Guild Leader), Luce, and The Witch. Objective Tracker: Helps you keep track of various ongoing quests and event missions. Hit the Pin icon on the Missions screen to view your active missions.

Helps you keep track of various ongoing quests and event missions. Hit the Pin icon on the Missions screen to view your active missions. Stage Mechanics: New stage gimmicks, modifiers, and enemies have been included.

New stage gimmicks, modifiers, and enemies have been included. Refreshed Voting UI: Streamlines the Start Match and Wave Skip votes.

Streamlines the Start Match and Wave Skip votes. Various quality-of-life changes and updates: Includes several bug fixes as well.

FAQs on Anime Vanguards

What is the best unit as of Update 8.0?

As of Update 8.0, the best unit in the game is Iscanur (Pride).

Is The King (Apostle) a good unit?

Yes, The King (Apostle) is one of the best units in the game as of Update 8.0.

When was Update 8.0 added to Anime Vanguards?

Update 8.0 was introduced to the experience on August 24, 2025.

