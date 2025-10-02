What does Nihonzaru do in Grow a Garden?

Nihonzaru is among Grow a Garden’s roster of monkey-themed Pets, added to the experience with the Zen Event in July 2025. This Pet was exclusive to the Zen Egg from the same event, making it unobtainable through regular gameplay. However, it can still be obtained through the game’s trading system. Nihonzaru has one of the least useful abilities in the game: the ability to relax in your garden.

This guide explores what the Nihonzaru is all about in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Nihonzaru in Grow a Garden

Ability

Nihonzaru in the Zen Egg (Image via Roblox)

To be concise, Nihonzaru does nothing while on your farm. It has a unique interaction with one specific Cosmetic: the Hot Spring. If you have a Hot Spring on the farm, the macaque will sit in it and relax. This Pet is purely in the game for the zen vibes, and not much else. There is no practical use for this Pet, and you will routinely find it at the very bottom of tier lists discussing Pets and their abilities.

Previously, Nihonzaru had a passive ability that allowed it to improve the efficacy of all other Pets on the farm. On its own, it did little, but boosting the effects of other powerful Pets like the Kitsune made it a great option. Sadly, it was removed after the conclusion of the Zen Event.

This guide includes all the info you need on the upcoming Grow a Garden update.

How to get

A Trading Ticket (Image via Roblox)

Nihonzaru was previously available as a Rare-rarity Pet from the Zen Egg. It had a 31% chance of hatching from the Egg, making it a fairly common critter while the event was active. Unfortunately, since the Zen Event has ended, the Pet can no longer be obtained.

That said, it is still obtainable through the game’s trading system. Since this Pet was fairly common, you are highly likely to find someone willing to part with it. Find them on the game’s official Discord server and discuss the terms of the exchange. Then, join them in-game and use a Trading Ticket to initiate the trade.

Ensure that both offers are fair and complete the trade to receive your Nihonzaru.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Can NIhonzaru still be obtained?

You can only get Nihonzaru through the game’s trading system.

What is Nihonzaru’s ability in Grow a Garden?

As of this writing, Nihonzaru has no beneficial passive abilities, and it can only sit in a Hot Spring cosmetic in your garden.

When was Nihonzaru added to Grow a Garden?

Nihonzaru was added to the game on July 19, 2025.

