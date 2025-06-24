What does the Ostrich do in Grow a Garden?

A host of new Summer-themed Pets were introduced with the Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event. Among its selection of Legendary-rarity inclusions was the Ostrich, the flightless bird that can be hatched from the Paradise Egg. It applies an age bonus to Pets that have hatched from Eggs, allowing them to mature at a faster rate. Once the event expires, this Summer Harvest Event-limited Pet will no longer be available.

Let’s explore what the Ostrich does and how to get it in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Ostrich in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Paradise Egg in the Pet Eggs Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Ostrich has a simple ability: it grants an age bonus to every Pet on your farm that has hatched from Eggs. There are no other restrictions, and since most Pets are acquired via Eggs, the bird covers a massive range of farm companions. The more your Pet matures, the better their ability becomes.

Age improves a Pet’s ability in several ways that largely depend on the Pet itself. As the Rare Monkey ages, the odds of activating its ability to refund the fruit you sell increase. In contrast, Pets like the Rare Flamingo will see a reduction in the time it takes for their ability to activate again.

The Ostrich’s ability to make Pets age faster can be handy, provided you’ve kept your companions’ hunger meter topped off.

How to get

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Ostrich can be obtained via the Paradise Egg, the newest Egg added to the title with the Summer Harvest Event. It has a 40% chance of yielding the flightless bird, making it the most common companion in the Egg’s pool of Pets. You can buy the Egg from the Pet Eggs shop for 50 million Sheckles.

What makes the Paradise Egg so elusive is its spawn chance in the aforementioned shop. It has a 7% chance of appearing at the Pet Eggs vendor, making it incredibly rare. Should you find it in stock and have the funds for it, seize the opportunity and get one of its rare and powerful Pets.

