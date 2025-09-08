What does the Pet Incubator do in Grow a Garden

The Pet Incubator is a piece of equipment in Grow a Garden, which was introduced with the Fairy Event Part 2 Update. This gear piece can be used to massively increase your Pets’ XP gain, allowing them to age faster and improve their passive abilities. It can be obtained by raising your Friendship Level with Raphael, the Pet Eggs Shop NPC.
Use the Pet Incubator to raise your Pets to level 50 in no time and make them primed and ready for Pet-specific Mutations.
Using the Pet Incubator in Grow a Garden
The Pet Incubator is available as a reward for increasing your Friendship Level with Raphael to 2. There are no secondary stipulations associated with this process; you will receive the item directly at no additional cost. Once in your inventory, you can place it in your farm like any other piece of equipment.
Place the Pet Incubator in your farm by accessing it from your inventory and pressing the Left Mouse Button. Then, you can insert any Pet into the machine to raise its XP gain rate. The Incubator applies a 3x multiplier to this critter’s XP gain, significantly speeding up the process of raising your garden companions’ levels.
If you’re a mid- to late-game player, raising your Pets to level 50 is a core part of your gameplay loop. At level 50, Pets can be inserted into the Mutation Machine for a chance at a random Pet Mutation, significantly improving their passive abilities. This makes the Pet Incubator an indispensable tool that you may want to make use of at every opportunity.
It’s worth noting that the Pet Incubator can only accommodate one Pet at a time. Additionally, this machine is separate from the Egg Incubator, the details for which can be found here.
Raising your Friendship with Raphael
Like Sam, you can feed Raphael cooked food to cultivate a Friendship with him. His Friendship meter fills up with Friendship Points based on the rarity of the food offered; high-rarity food contributes more Points, and vice versa.
Here’s a breakdown of the amount of Points received from different recipe rarities:
- Common: 1 Point
- Uncommon: 2 Points
- Rare: 3 Points
- Legendary: 4 Points
- Mythical: 5 Points
- Divine: 6 Points
- Prismatic: 7 Points
- Transcendent: 8 Points
You also unlock a Friendship Shop stock with Raphael upon reaching level 2, along with the Pet Incubator. At the moment, you can buy the Pet Name Reroller, the Pet Lead, and the Rainbow Lollipop. Future updates will likely expand the shop stock, giving you even more rare and useful gear to choose from.
