How to get and use the Egg Incubator in Grow a Garden

The Egg Incubator is a cosmetic that was added in the second part of the Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event. It resembles the Pet Incubator, with the only difference that it emits a yellow light from its interior. The new cosmetic reduces the hatch time of any egg, but it first needs to be fueled with crops.

Here's everything you need to know about acquiring and using the Egg Incubator.

How to get Egg Incubator in Grow a Garden

Egg Incubator is a Prismatic cosmetic (Image via Roblox)

The Egg Incubator is a grand reward for completing all the achievements in the "Core Pets" section of the Garden Guide. A total of 67 achievements across multiple categories need to be finished in order to obtain the incubator.

Due to the hectic tasks associated with it, the Egg Incubator is rightly a Prismatic-rarity cosmetic in Grow a Garden. You'll often spot it in the gardens of veteran players who are eager to trade their spare Pets after completing the achievements.

In the Garden Guide, the Core Pets section is divided into seven categories. Each category has its own set of tasks/achievements, which are mentioned below:

Catch Them All Achievements

Obtain a Dog

Obtain a Golden Lab

Obtain a Bunny

Obtain a Black Bunny

Obtain a Cat

Obtain a Deer

Obtain a Chicken

Obtain a Orange Tabby

Obtain a Monkey

Obtain a Spotted Deer

Obtain a Rooster

Obtain a Pig

Obtain a Silver Monkey

Obtain a Cow

Obtain a Sea Otter

Obtain a Turtle

Obtain a Polar Bear

Obtain a Grey Mouse

Obtain a Squirrel

Obtain a Brown Mouse

Obtain a Red Ant

Obtain a Red Fox

Obtain a Dragonfly

Obtain a Praying Mantis

Obtain a Giant Ant

Obtain a Snail

Obtain a Caterpillar

Common Achievements

Dog to dig up 15 seeds

Golden Lab to dig up 30 seeds

Feed Pets 100 times

Sell 100 Pets

Gift 5 Dogs

Mutate a Golden Lab

Uncommon Achievements

Get Cat to nap 15 times

Get Berry type crops to replant 100 times with Deer active

Hatch 25 Eggs with Chicken active

Gift 200 Pets

Grow a Cat to age 50

Use 200 Pet Boosts

Rare Achievements

Get Orange Tabby to nap 20 times

Get Berry-type crops to replant 200 times with Spotted Deer active

Get refunded 100 fruit with Monkey active

Hatch 50 Eggs with Rooster active

Grow a Monkey to age 75

Gift 200 Pets

Legendary Achievements

Get refunded 300 fruit with Silver Monkey active

Place Sprinklers 100 times with Turtle active

Plant 500 crops with Cow active

Get Sea Otter to water 500 crops

Get Polar Bear to mutate fruits 100 times

Use 5 Level Up Lollipop

Mythical Achievements

Get 250 Lucky Harvests with the Seal

Plant 500 Leafy crops with the Caterpillar active

Get Grey Mouse to gain 10,0000 XP

Get Brown Mouse to gain 15,000 XP

Get 500 Lucky Dupes with Red Giant Ant

Save 100 Reclaimers while Squirrel is active

Grow a Squirrel to Age 100

Obtain Golden Mutation on Brown Mouse

Divine Achievements

Get 7500 Lucky Dupes with Giant Ant

Get Praying Mantis to perform Zen Zone 100 times

Get Dragonfly to turn 500 fruit Gold

Get red Fix to steal 50 seeds

Grow 3 Pets to age 100

Mutate 100 Pets

Hatch 1750 Eggs

Sell 1000 Pets

If you're unsuccessful in acquiring certain rare Pets, such as the Dragonfly, consider trading for them.

Completing the Catch Them All Achievements in the Garden Guide will reward you with the Mutation Machine Booster. Use this guide to learn about the cosmetic's usage in Grow a Garden.

How to use the Egg Incubator in Grow a Garden

Using the Egg Incubator explained (Image via Roblox)

Once you have acquired the Egg Incubator, using it is a straightforward process:

Place the cosmetic in any of your vacant spots in the garden.

Harvest and equip any crop.

Deposit the crop into the Egg Incubator by pressing and holding the 'E' key.

When the incubator's fuel is full, deposit an Egg into it by holding the 'E' key.

The incubator will automatically begin decreasing the hatch time of the deposited Egg.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Egg Incubator in Grow a Garden?

You can obtain this cosmetic by completing all the achievements in the Garden Guide's Core Pets section.

What does the Egg Incubator do in Grow a Garden?

The Egg Incubator triples the hatching speed of an Egg.

What Eggs can be deposited in the Egg Incubator?

Any Egg can be deposited in the incubator.

