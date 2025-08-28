How to get and use the Egg Incubator in Grow a Garden

The Egg Incubator is a cosmetic that was added in the second part of the Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event. It resembles the Pet Incubator, with the only difference that it emits a yellow light from its interior. The new cosmetic reduces the hatch time of any egg, but it first needs to be fueled with crops.
Here's everything you need to know about acquiring and using the Egg Incubator.
How to get Egg Incubator in Grow a Garden
The Egg Incubator is a grand reward for completing all the achievements in the "Core Pets" section of the Garden Guide. A total of 67 achievements across multiple categories need to be finished in order to obtain the incubator.
Due to the hectic tasks associated with it, the Egg Incubator is rightly a Prismatic-rarity cosmetic in Grow a Garden. You'll often spot it in the gardens of veteran players who are eager to trade their spare Pets after completing the achievements.
In the Garden Guide, the Core Pets section is divided into seven categories. Each category has its own set of tasks/achievements, which are mentioned below:
Catch Them All Achievements
- Obtain a Dog
- Obtain a Golden Lab
- Obtain a Bunny
- Obtain a Black Bunny
- Obtain a Cat
- Obtain a Deer
- Obtain a Chicken
- Obtain a Orange Tabby
- Obtain a Monkey
- Obtain a Spotted Deer
- Obtain a Rooster
- Obtain a Pig
- Obtain a Silver Monkey
- Obtain a Cow
- Obtain a Sea Otter
- Obtain a Turtle
- Obtain a Polar Bear
- Obtain a Grey Mouse
- Obtain a Squirrel
- Obtain a Brown Mouse
- Obtain a Red Ant
- Obtain a Red Fox
- Obtain a Dragonfly
- Obtain a Praying Mantis
- Obtain a Giant Ant
- Obtain a Snail
- Obtain a Caterpillar
Common Achievements
- Dog to dig up 15 seeds
- Golden Lab to dig up 30 seeds
- Feed Pets 100 times
- Sell 100 Pets
- Gift 5 Dogs
- Mutate a Golden Lab
Uncommon Achievements
- Get Cat to nap 15 times
- Get Berry type crops to replant 100 times with Deer active
- Hatch 25 Eggs with Chicken active
- Gift 200 Pets
- Grow a Cat to age 50
- Use 200 Pet Boosts
Rare Achievements
- Get Orange Tabby to nap 20 times
- Get Berry-type crops to replant 200 times with Spotted Deer active
- Get refunded 100 fruit with Monkey active
- Hatch 50 Eggs with Rooster active
- Grow a Monkey to age 75
- Gift 200 Pets
Legendary Achievements
- Get refunded 300 fruit with Silver Monkey active
- Place Sprinklers 100 times with Turtle active
- Plant 500 crops with Cow active
- Get Sea Otter to water 500 crops
- Get Polar Bear to mutate fruits 100 times
- Use 5 Level Up Lollipop
Mythical Achievements
- Get 250 Lucky Harvests with the Seal
- Plant 500 Leafy crops with the Caterpillar active
- Get Grey Mouse to gain 10,0000 XP
- Get Brown Mouse to gain 15,000 XP
- Get 500 Lucky Dupes with Red Giant Ant
- Save 100 Reclaimers while Squirrel is active
- Grow a Squirrel to Age 100
- Obtain Golden Mutation on Brown Mouse
Divine Achievements
- Get 7500 Lucky Dupes with Giant Ant
- Get Praying Mantis to perform Zen Zone 100 times
- Get Dragonfly to turn 500 fruit Gold
- Get red Fix to steal 50 seeds
- Grow 3 Pets to age 100
- Mutate 100 Pets
- Hatch 1750 Eggs
- Sell 1000 Pets
If you're unsuccessful in acquiring certain rare Pets, such as the Dragonfly, consider trading for them.
Completing the Catch Them All Achievements in the Garden Guide will reward you with the Mutation Machine Booster. Use this guide to learn about the cosmetic's usage in Grow a Garden.
How to use the Egg Incubator in Grow a Garden
Once you have acquired the Egg Incubator, using it is a straightforward process:
- Place the cosmetic in any of your vacant spots in the garden.
- Harvest and equip any crop.
- Deposit the crop into the Egg Incubator by pressing and holding the 'E' key.
- When the incubator's fuel is full, deposit an Egg into it by holding the 'E' key.
The incubator will automatically begin decreasing the hatch time of the deposited Egg.
Also check: What is the use of Can Of Beans in Grow a Garden?
FAQs on Grow a Garden
How do I get the Egg Incubator in Grow a Garden?
You can obtain this cosmetic by completing all the achievements in the Garden Guide's Core Pets section.
What does the Egg Incubator do in Grow a Garden?
The Egg Incubator triples the hatching speed of an Egg.
What Eggs can be deposited in the Egg Incubator?
Any Egg can be deposited in the incubator.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025