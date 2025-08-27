What is the use of Can Of Beans in Grow a Garden?

The Beanstalk Event has released a wave of items in Grow a Garden, offering players fresh ways to interact with the game. The most mysterious of them all is the Can Of Beans. It is described to be an item useful "for when you need a little boost in life", and since no further explanation is provided, it has left players to discover its effects on their own.

This guide tells you about the availability and effects of the Can Of Beans in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to use Can Of Beans in Grow a Garden

Can Of Beans in the hotbar (Image via Roblox)

The Can Of Beans gives you a notable jump boost. To use it, simply click the item's name in your inventory or your hotbar. Once your character is holding the can, press the jump button, which is the Spacebar on PC.

The jump boost provided by the Can Of Beans is useful for climbing the Beanstalk Tree and reaching fruits like the Coconut and Elder Strawberry. However, it is not a necessary purchase. The jump boost isn't all that impressive, while its cost is not justifiable for beginners.

If you're struggling to complete the Beanstalk Tree obby, consider double-jumping on the stalk to reach its summit. It is also possible to completely skip the obby. Contribute to the growth of the beanstalk seven times, and you'll be eligible to access the portal that connects the ground level with the top of the tree.

A far better way to access tall plants in your garden is to use the Bouncy Mushroom cosmetic. It can be purchased for 10,500,000 Sheckles or 229 Robux from the Friendship Shop. The item propels the user upwards the moment they step onto it, and the height is more than the one provided by the Can Of Beans.

How to get Can Of Beans in Grow a Garden

Can Of Beans in the Friendship Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Can Of Beans can be acquired from the Friendship Shop after attaining Friendship Level 4 with the Giant. It is a Mythical item, thus possessing a low chance of appearing in stock. Whenever it does, you can buy it with 500,000 Sheckles or 99 Robux.

The Giant is an NPC located at the top of the Beanstalk Tree in Grow a Garden. To reach him, you'll need to grow the magical sprout in the middle of the map by giving plants of specific types to Jack in the event hub. Jack can request Woody, Flower, Prickly, and other kinds of plants.

Besides growing the beanstalk, you will need to improve your friendship with the Giant by offering him food. Use a cooking kit to make dishes, offer them to the NPC, and get Friendship Points that increase your Friendship Level.

The rarity of the food determines the awarded Friendship Points. So, always strive to make Transcendent or Prismatic food by using crops like Bone Blossom and Elder Strawberry in your recipes.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What's the use of the Can Of Beans?

This Mythical item boosts your jumping height.

What is the cost of the Can Of Beans?

A single Can Of Beans costs 500,000 Sheckles or 99 Robux in the Friendship Shop.

Is it possible to trade for a Can Of Beans?

No, you cannot obtain the item by trading.

