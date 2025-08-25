How to cook food in Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event

The Beanstalk expansion update has bought a new shop with several cosmetics and eggs in Grow a Garden. However, unlike the readily available Golaith's Goods, this Friendship Shop needs to be unlocked by increasing your friendship with the Giant. You'll need to give cooked food to the NPC to gain Friendship Points and reach different companionship levels.

Although the Cooking Pot has been removed from the event hub, it is still possible to create delicacies that delight the Giant. Here's how you can start cooking in the ongoing Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event.

Making cooked food in Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event

The Cooking Kit (Image via Roblox)

During the Beanstalk Event, players can create food by using the Cooking Kit. This is a fully functional cosmetic item that can be obtained by completing any of the achievements in the Garden Guide.

Like crops and seeds, the achievements are categorized into multiple rarities, which highlight their difficulty. The higher the rarity, the more tiresome they are in the game. So, consider completing all the Common Achievements to obtain their associated completion rewards quickly.

Here are some tips to complete the Common Achievements:

Shovel 100 Plants : Plant Blueberries and Strawberries and then use the Shovel to destroy them. Their seeds can be bought from the Seed Shop with just a few Sheckles.

: Plant Blueberries and Strawberries and then use the Shovel to destroy them. Their seeds can be bought from the Seed Shop with just a few Sheckles. Harvest 200 Carrots : Purchase and trade for carrots and then plant them in your garden. Do not use Bagel Bunny or Bunny in your garden since they will begin eating your carrots.

: Purchase and trade for carrots and then plant them in your garden. Do not use Bagel Bunny or Bunny in your garden since they will begin eating your carrots. Gift 1 Carrot : This is fairly straightforward. Equip a carrot, walk up to a player, and then hold the 'E' key to gift the crop to them.

: This is fairly straightforward. Equip a carrot, walk up to a player, and then hold the 'E' key to gift the crop to them. Sell 500 Strawberries : Before shoveling the strawberry plants to complete the first requirement, consider selling their produce in the Sell Shop.

: Before shoveling the strawberry plants to complete the first requirement, consider selling their produce in the Sell Shop. Gift 5 Strawberries: To quickly complete this mission, use an alternate account. Keep gifting strawberries and accept them from the other account.

Once all these tasks are completed, open the Garden Guide to collect the rewards for finishing all Common Achievements: a Silver Common Seed Pack and a Cooking Kit.

Place the Cooking Kit in any spot in your garden. Next, drop fruits and vegetables into the cooking pot. Once the recipe is ready, press the green Cook button and wait for the timer to end to collect the cooked food eventually.

Also check: Grow a Garden Goliath's Goods guide

How to offer cooked food to the Giant

Feed cooked food to the Giant (Image via Roblox)

To give food to the Giant, you'll need to first grow the Beanstalk Tree in Grow a Garden. Here is the complete process for offering food to the Giant:

Give crops required by the Jack NPC and grow the Beanstalk Tree.

Reach the top of the Beanstalk Tree. The Giant will be located on a cloud.

Equip any of your cooked food items.

Approach the Giant. Then, press and hold the 'E' key to feed the food item to the NPC.

Repeat the process until you reach the maximum Friendship Level with the Giant.

Friendship Points for increasing your Friendship Level depend on the rarity of the offered food. Thus, try to create Divine, Prismatic, or Transcendent dishes for the Giant in Grow a Garden.

If you're struggling with making the best food for the Giant, use our complete list of Prismatic recipes in Grow a Garden.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I use the Garden Guide?

Open your inventory and then drag the Garden Guide to your toolbar (if it isn't there already). Then, simply click on the item to use it.

Where is the Cooking Kit?

Once you obtain it, the Cooking Kit will be added to your cosmetics inventory, accessible from the gear icon at the top of the screen.

What is the maximum Friendship Level with the Giant?

Level 7 is the last Friendship Level.

