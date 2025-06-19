What does the Petal Bee do in Grow a Garden?

The currently ongoing Grow a Garden event is known as the Bizzy Bees event, which added a host of Bee-themed Pets. One of the rarest Bee-themed Pets in the event is the Petal Bee, a limited-time Mythical companion. It specializes in applying the Pollinated Mutation to Fruits, which raises the value of the affected produce and makes it eligible for conversion into Honey.

Let’s go over what the Petal Bee can do in detail.

Breaking down the Petal Bee in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Petal Bee (Image via Roblox)

The Petal Bee has two abilities that are largely independent of each other. Its first ability allows the Bee to pollinate a nearby Fruit every 25 minutes. With the Pollinated Mutation, the affected Fruit’s sell value receives a 3x multiplier.

So, a Dragon Fruit that would ordinarily fetch 4,287 Sheckles will sell for 12,861 Sheckles instead with the Mutation. Furthermore, Pollinated Fruits can be used at the Honey Combpressor and turned into Honey, the main currency of the Bizzy Bees event.

As for its second ability, the Petal Bee grants you a 1% chance to duplicate a Flower-type produce while harvesting. This passive remains available at all times, which means that you will see it activate sooner or later. For Flower-themed farms, the Petal Bee is an essential addition that can help you earn a lot of extra money through its second ability.

How to get

The Bee Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Petal Bee is a Mythical-rarity Pet that can only be obtained from the Bee Egg for the duration of the event. The Petal Bee has a 4% chance to hatch from the Bee Egg, which makes it the second-rarest Pet in the Egg’s Pet pool. Only the Queen Bee Pet is rarer at a 1% hatch chance.

You can buy the Bee Egg from the Queen Bee for 18 Honey. Like the other items in the Queen Bee’s shop, the Bee Egg has a small chance of appearing in its Honey-exclusive stock. If you don’t wish to wait for RNG to favor you with each Shop restock, you can buy the Bee Egg directly for 129 Robux.

FAQs

How to get the Petal Bee in Grow a Garden

The Petal Bee has a 4% chance to hatch from the Bee Egg.

What abilities does the Petal Bee have in Grow a Garden?

The Petal Bee has a 1% chance to duplicate Flower-type harvests, and it pollinates a random nearby Fruit every 25 minutes.

How to get the Bee Egg in Grow a Garden

The Bee Egg can be purchased for 18 Honey or 129 Robux from the Queen Bee’s shop stock.

