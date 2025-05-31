What does Polar Bear do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden introduced its first batch of Pets with the Animal Update on May 3, 2025. This selection of Pets included the Legendary Polar Bear, which is obtainable through the Legendary Egg. The Polar Bear has a chance to apply the Chilled or Frozen Mutation to any nearby Fruit. This makes it a great addition to nearly all types of farms, as these Mutations directly multiply the Fruit’s selling value.

This guide will give you more details on the Polar Bear and what it does in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Polar Bear in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Egg selection (Image via Roblox)

The Polar Bear is a Legendary Pet that has a 10% chance of applying the Chilled or Frozen Mutations to one nearby Fruit. It chooses the Fruit randomly, with its ability having a chance of activating every 90 seconds. This makes it one of the most valuable Pets in the game, as it will multiply the value of your harvest passively.

Chilled is typically only seen as a by-product of the Frost Weather Event, a server-wide event that activates randomly. This Mutation doubles the value of the affected Fruit and changes its aesthetics as well. Frozen, on the other hand, encases the Fruit in ice and applies a 10x sell value multiplier to the affected harvest.

Since the value of its ability is higher than most Pets, consider placing the Polar Bear on your farm, should you obtain it.

How to get

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Polar Bear can be obtained by hatching the Legendary Egg from the Pet Eggs Shop. It has a 2.13% chance of appearing once the Egg’s incubation period ends, making it the rarest Pet in the pool. The Pet shares this hatch rate with the Legendary Turtle from the same Egg.

The Legendary Egg can be bought from the Pet Eggs Shop for 3 million Sheckles, which makes it a mid-end game item. It has a 12% chance of appearing in the Shop, and you might have to check the vendor a few times before it appears. Once you place the egg on the farm, it will hatch after four hours of incubation.

This Egg is also available as a premium purchase, priced at 129 Robux.

