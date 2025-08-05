What does Red Elixir do in Type Soul?

Type Soul features a variety of consumable items that grant you gameplay bonuses. The Red Elixir is one such consumable, available in the game as a shop item or Raid reward. When consumed, this item grants you Skill Points, which you can invest into a skill of your choice.
Let’s take a look at the Red Elixir in this Roblox experience.
About Red Elixirs in Type Soul
As mentioned earlier, Red Elixirs are consumables used to receive Skill Points in Type Soul. You get five Skill Points in total, which you can invest in any of the featured Skill Trees. This can be quite handy if you’re a new player desperately in need of Skill Points to get a few starter Skills.
Red Elixirs can only be used twice on a single character, which makes them a rare and valuable commodity. What makes them even more elusive is the fact that they cannot be traded. Had the item been available for trade, it would likely have a lot of value in the game’s trading spaces.
Red Elixirs have replaced Red Pills as the default consumable item for Skill Points. Apart from the cosmetic change, there is no real difference between the two iterations of the Skill Point-granting consumables.
Getting Red Elixirs is a matter of clearing Karakura Town Raids and then visiting the Karakura Town merchant. From this merchant’s stock, the consumable can be purchased for 8,000 Kan apiece. Note that you must emerge victorious from the aforementioned raid for the merchant to interact with you.
New to Type Soul? You can use this guide to learn all controls and keybindings to get started with the game.
About the Karakura Town Raids
Karakura Town Raids include three faction-based modes inspired by classic team-based shooters, which are held every hour. These include King of the Hill, Team Deathmatch, and Capture the Flag, all of which follow the standard ruleset that these modes are known for.
Here’s a quick overview of these Raids:
- King of the Hill: All factions fight to claim ownership of a specific area. The first faction to completely claim the territory wins the match.
- Team Deathmatch: All factions attempt to maximize the number of kills they amass. The faction with the highest kill count wins the match.
- Capture the Flag: All factions are tasked with protecting their flags while stealing others’. The first faction to collect all three flags wins.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
How to get Red Elixirs in Type Soul
Red Elixirs can be purchased from the Karakura Town Merchant for 8,000 Kan each.
What do Red Elixirs do in Type Soul?
When consumed, Red Elixirs grant the user five Skill Points to invest in any Skill Tree.
How to access the Karakura Town Merchant in Type Soul
Accessing the Karakura Town Merchant requires you to win a Karakura Town Raid.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025