What does the Red Fox do in Grow a Garden?

With the Blood Moon update, Grow a Garden introduced eight new Pets through the Blood Moon shop and the Mythical Egg. Obtainable through the Mythical Egg is a set of normal Mythical-rarity Pets, one of which is the Red Fox. The Red Fox is a thieving-type Pet that has a chance to steal from one of your neighboring farms, potentially landing you a valuable Fruit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Red Fox in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Red Fox in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Pet Eggs (Image via Roblox)

The Red Fox can be obtained from the Mythical Egg, one of the rarest in the game. This Egg has a 7% chance of showing up in the Pet Egg Shop, and when it does, you can buy it for eight million Sheckles. Most of the time, you will only be able to purchase one at a time.

Each Pet in the Mythical Egg’s pool has a weighted chance of appearing when being hatched. The Red Fox is the rarest of them all, with a tiny 1.79% drop rate. As such, it may take you dozens upon dozens of these rare Eggs to get the Red Fox and add it to your farm.

Once you have the Pet, you can place it on your farm to activate its passive abilities and reap the benefits of its thieving skills.

Passive ability

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, the Red Fox steals Fruits from nearby farms. It does so at random, picking one of the many Fruits that may be ready for harvest in their plots. This ability triggers every 10 minutes, which means that you will receive free Fruits for doing nothing. If you are lucky, you may even land a rare Fruit that fetches a high selling price at the vendor.

There are certain limitations in place that keep this Pet from being a complete game-breaker. For one, it cannot steal any event-specific Fruits, which can potentially be limiting during limited-time events. Additionally, you have no control over what it brings to you; it may carry something rare and valuable, like the Beanstalk, or something completely worthless, like Carrots.

The Red Fox is among the best Pets in the game, and as such, it’s worth pursuing this critter for the passive income it brings.

FAQs

What is the Red Fox’s ability in Grow a Garden?

The Red Fox randomly steals a Fruit from another user’s plot every 10 minutes.

How to get the Red Fox in Grow a Garden

The Red Fox can be acquired from the Mythical Egg with a 1.79% drop rate.

Is the Red Fox available for free in Grow a Garden?

Yes, the Red Fox can only be acquired by spending Sheckles on the Mythical Egg, making it a free Pet, provided you are lucky enough.

