What is Ribbon Art in Rogue Demon

Rogue Demons is a Roblox experience that tests your in-game combat skills from the get-go. It offers you a diverse combat system wherein, Blood Demon Arts stands at the peak of all abilities. This ability type is unique to Demons and allows them to take out their enemies. While most Blood Demon Arts only allow hand-to-hand combat, there are a few exceptions like the Ribbon Art.

The Ribbon Art in Rogue Demon is a rare Blood Demon Art that many people have never even heard about. But that is to be expected since not everyone dreams of joining the Demon faction one day.

So, here's a quick guide to explain this Blood Demon Art.

Ribbon Art in Rogue Demon explained

The Ribbon Barrage move (Image via Roblox)

The Ribbon is the main Blood Demon Art of the Upper Moon Six demon, Daki. When equipped with this ability, four Obi sashes (ribbons used to secure a kimono) emerge from your back. You can then use those ribbons as a weapon and attack your enemies.

Like all other moves in this game, the Ribbon Art drains your breath meter. While using Ribbon Art, make sure you are pressing the "G" button to regain your breath. It should also be noted that constantly attacking with the base move may leave you stunned. After every fifth hit, your character will stop attacking for a brief moment. This will leave an opening, allowing the opponent to hit you. So, avoid throwing continuous punches at your opponent and you are more likely to hit your target.

All Ribbon Art moves in Rogue Demon

Ribbons can also block incoming attacks from enemies (Image via Roblox)

Players who have access to the Ribbon Art can use the following moves:

Ribbon glide : While sliding toward the opponent, the ribbon hits them upward. This move has a cooldown period of 15 seconds.

: While sliding toward the opponent, the ribbon hits them upward. This move has a cooldown period of 15 seconds. Ribbon swing : The ribbon travels behind the opponent and knocks them from there, causing them to fall toward you. This move has a cooldown period of 15 seconds.

: The ribbon travels behind the opponent and knocks them from there, causing them to fall toward you. This move has a cooldown period of 15 seconds. Ribbon Barrage : Takes out all the ribbons and strikes the opponent continuously. Similar to the above two moves, this one too has a cooldown of 15 seconds.

: Takes out all the ribbons and strikes the opponent continuously. Similar to the above two moves, this one too has a cooldown of 15 seconds. Ribbon Claws: This move will use one ribbon to elevate you in the air and then hit your opponent with a strong strike. Unlike other moves, this one has a cooldown of 30 seconds.

Other Blood Demon Arts like Ribbon

Below, you will find some more Blood Demon Arts that promote combat without hand-to-hand interaction:

Blood Sickles: You will get a set of blood-red sickles that they can use to damage enemies.

You will get a set of blood-red sickles that they can use to damage enemies. Emotion Manifestation: Allows you to obtain several weapons, but primarily, a spear.

Allows you to obtain several weapons, but primarily, a spear. Hiasobi Temari: Allows you to generate and throw Temari Balls at the target.

Allows you to generate and throw Temari Balls at the target. Koketsu Arrow: This Blood Demon Art lets you control a Koketsu arrow that moves quickly.

FAQs

What is the most powerful attack in Rogue Demon?

The ultimate move of every moveset is considered the powerful attack in this game.

How many Blood Demon Arts are there in Rogue Demon?

Currently, there is a total of 10 Blood Demon Arts in this game.

What is the best Blood Demon Art in Rogue Demon?

Koketsu Arrow is considered one of the strongest Blood Demon Arts in this Roblox game.

