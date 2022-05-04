What's wrong with Roblox in May 2022? Servers down amid mysterious outage

Roblox servers unexpectedly went down a few hours ago, and players worldwide are distressed about it. Social media platforms are flooded with enquiries about the server outage and when they might be back online.

Apparently, players haven't been able to access the game for the past 10-12 hours. The reason behind the server outage remains unknown at the moment, but the developers are working on it.

Roblox @Roblox Hi everyone, we are aware that some of you are having issues accessing Roblox. Our team is actively working on it. Thanks for your patience Hi everyone, we are aware that some of you are having issues accessing Roblox. Our team is actively working on it. Thanks for your patience

Here's everything gamers need to know about the servers going down suddenly and when they can play their favorite Roblox games again.

Roblox players react to latest server outage

This isn't the first time that Roblox has become inaccessible to players without any prior warning. Regardless, the community's response to such outages is always full of shock and disappointment.

Despite being released over 15 years ago, the online game creation system is popular among millions. This explains why the outage has been trending on Twitter for hours.

Players who haven't been able to access their games lately should not worry about getting banned or hacked. Thousands of users have reported similar issues on Twitter, and here are some of the reactions.

SoLovely ♡ @L0v3lyk1t : #RobloxDown Me after only being on roblox for 6 months and this being the 100 time roblox been down Me after only being on roblox for 6 months and this being the 100 time roblox been down😭: #RobloxDown https://t.co/rNg8L6GpPy

A plethora of players have been unable to access Roblox's website since the morning of May 4, 2022. They have reported issues such as infinite redirects. Only a handful of users are able to navigate the site at the moment while it keeps crashing for others.

Users who have been able to surf the website feel it is slower than usual.

ItsPlayerYT @ItsPlayerYT

#Roblox Update Roblox News: It seems Roblox is back up - but slowly loading the page - They are working to fix it! #Roblox Dev #Roblox Down Update Roblox News: It seems Roblox is back up - but slowly loading the page - They are working to fix it!#Roblox #RobloxDev #RobloxDown https://t.co/Xms8Bqu5zu

Fans look back at 2021 outage as Roblox's servers go down on May 4, 2022

Veterans will remember a similar server outage back in November 2021, which led to rumors that the game was being shut down altogether. It took three days for the developers to fix the outage, and understandably, the entire incident caused severe backlash from fans.

It is evident that players around the world are anxious to access their accounts once again. However, the best they can do till then is wait and trust the developers.

At the time of writing, several Twitter users stated that the server outage was fixed. However, the developers are yet to confirm the same.

From the looks of it, the latest server outage will be much less severe than the one that happened in 2021, and players might not have to experience a three-day shutdown this time.

Overall, the 10-hour shutdown scared players out of their wits. Although the online game creation platform is growing at a steady rate, the community tends to be wary of it shutting down permanently due to frequent outages.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee