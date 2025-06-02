What does Sea Otter do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden added 23 Pets in its first batch with the Animal Update on May 3, 2025. The Sea Otter was among them, introduced in the pool of Pets with the Legendary Egg. This Pet is best suited for a farm that’s still in its infancy, as it boosts the growth rate of nearby plants. It can be a great fit for beginners or mid-game players looking to raise multiple species of plants on their farms.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sea Otter in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Sea Otter in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Legendary Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Sea Otter is capable of boosting the growth of any plant on the farm every 30 seconds. This ability picks a species randomly and only affects one crop within a short distance of the Pet. As such, it is a lot less reliable than the Watering Can or basic Sprinkler equipment for boosting plant growth.

Ad

Trending

That said, it doesn’t need to be purchased multiple times like the aforementioned gear, making it more cost-effective. There are no secondary effects offered by this Pet; it solely affects the growth rate. If a plant’s Fruit grows with a Mutation, the Sea Otter will not apply any additional ones or impact the existing one in any way.

Also read: What does Moon Cat do in Grow a Garden?

Ad

How to get

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Legendary Sea Otter is exclusive to the Legendary Egg, added with the first batch of Pets in the game. Upon hatching this Egg, you have a 10.64% chance of receiving the Sea Otter from a pool of five distinct Pets. Once hatched, you can feed it Fruits from your farm to boost its growth rate.

Ad

It costs 3 million Sheckles to purchase the Legendary Egg, should it appear in the Pet Eggs Shop. This Egg only has a 12% chance of appearing each time the shop resets, which makes obtaining it an RNG-reliant endeavour. Alternatively, you can buy it for 129 Robux instead, if you wish to skip the Sheckle grind.

After you buy it, place the Egg on the farm to begin the four-hour incubation process.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs

How to get the Sea Otter in Grow a Garden

The Sea Otter can be obtained from the Legendary Egg, through which it has a 10.64% chance of hatching.

What is the Sea Otter’s ability in Grow a Garden?

The Sea Otter randomly boosts the growth rate of a plant on the farm every 30 seconds.

What rarity is the Sea Otter in Grow a Garden?

The Sea Otter belongs to the Legendary rarity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024