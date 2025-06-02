What does Sea Otter do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden added 23 Pets in its first batch with the Animal Update on May 3, 2025. The Sea Otter was among them, introduced in the pool of Pets with the Legendary Egg. This Pet is best suited for a farm that’s still in its infancy, as it boosts the growth rate of nearby plants. It can be a great fit for beginners or mid-game players looking to raise multiple species of plants on their farms.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Sea Otter in Grow a Garden.
Breaking down the Sea Otter in Grow a Garden
Ability
The Sea Otter is capable of boosting the growth of any plant on the farm every 30 seconds. This ability picks a species randomly and only affects one crop within a short distance of the Pet. As such, it is a lot less reliable than the Watering Can or basic Sprinkler equipment for boosting plant growth.
That said, it doesn’t need to be purchased multiple times like the aforementioned gear, making it more cost-effective. There are no secondary effects offered by this Pet; it solely affects the growth rate. If a plant’s Fruit grows with a Mutation, the Sea Otter will not apply any additional ones or impact the existing one in any way.
How to get
The Legendary Sea Otter is exclusive to the Legendary Egg, added with the first batch of Pets in the game. Upon hatching this Egg, you have a 10.64% chance of receiving the Sea Otter from a pool of five distinct Pets. Once hatched, you can feed it Fruits from your farm to boost its growth rate.
It costs 3 million Sheckles to purchase the Legendary Egg, should it appear in the Pet Eggs Shop. This Egg only has a 12% chance of appearing each time the shop resets, which makes obtaining it an RNG-reliant endeavour. Alternatively, you can buy it for 129 Robux instead, if you wish to skip the Sheckle grind.
After you buy it, place the Egg on the farm to begin the four-hour incubation process.
FAQs
