What does a Sea Turtle do in Grow a Garden?

The Sea Turtle in Grow a Garden is one of the few Rare-rarity Pets with two passive abilities. This Pet was released as part of the Summer Harvest Event in June, and is still obtainable through the Rare Summer Egg. With its abilities, it grants additional experience to another Pet on the farm, and it has a chance to apply the Wet Mutation to Fruits.

Ad

This guide includes everything you need to know about the Sea Turtle, including a complete overview of its abilities and its acquisition method.

Breaking down Sea Turtle in Grow a Garden

Ability

Sea Turtle can be obtained from the Rare Summer Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Sea Turtle is a rarity among Rare Pets for having two abilities, particularly since both of its passives are quite useful. With its first ability, this Pet grants 1,000 bonus experience to one random Pet on the farm, potentially leveling it up. This passive comes into effect once every 12 minutes, which is fairly frequent. If you’re aiming for level 50 to get Pet Mutations, the Sea Turtle can help you raise your chosen critter at a faster rate.

Ad

Trending

Its second ability grants it a 10% chance of applying the Wet Mutation to a random Fruit on the farm. This triggers once every two minutes or so, which makes the Sea Turtle one of the easiest ways to get the aforementioned Mutation. For Mutation stacking, this Pet can be quite helpful.

Here’s a quick guide on the Sun God in Grow a Garden.

How to get

The Summer Seed Merchant appears next to the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Sea Turtle was introduced as part of the Summer Harvest Event, obtainable through the Rare Summer Egg. While the event has ended, the Rare Summer Egg can still be purchased from the Summer Seed Merchant. From this Egg, the Sea Turtle has a 20% chance of being the hatched Pet.

Ad

You can buy the Rare Summer Egg from the Summer Seed Merchant for 25 million Sheckles or 99 Robux, provided the vendor appears on the map. This merchant has a chance to spawn next to the Seed Shop once every four hours, similarly to the other Traveling Merchants. Once the shop appears, it will remain open for 30 minutes before despawning.

Feel free to check out this guide to learn about the frequency of Traveling Merchant spawns and their exact spawn times.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get a Sea Turtle in Grow a Garden?

The Sea Turtle has a 20% hatch chance from the Rare Summer Egg.

What does a Sea Turtle do?

Sea Turtle grants 1,000 bonus experience to a random Pet on the farm and has a chance to apply the Wet Mutation to Fruits.

Ad

How do I get the Rare Summer Egg?

The Rare Summer Egg can be bought from the Summer Seed Merchant for 25 million Sheckles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025