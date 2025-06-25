What does the Seagull do in Grow a Garden?

The Seagull in Grow a Garden is among the easiest-to-get Pets added with the Summer Harvest Event. This seafaring bird can be obtained from the Common Summer Egg, which makes for a fairly common sight in the Pet Eggs shop. Once on your farm, it gives your plants a chance to drop their respective Seed when the Shovel is used on them.

This guide gives you an overview of what the Seagull is about and how to get it in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Seagull in Grow a Garden

Ability

Common Summer Egg in the Pet Eggs Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Seagull’s ability is specifically designed for the Shovel, which is accessible to all players by default. Upon using the tool on a plant, the crop is permanently removed from your farm, effectively acting as a delete option.

With the Seagull’s ability active, when a plant is destroyed, you have a small chance to receive the Seed of the very same species.

Functionally, the Seagull’s ability is identical to the consumable Reclaimer gear. The key difference between the ability and the Reclaimer is that there is no RNG involved while using the latter. So, if you have access to the Reclaimer, the Seagull’s ability becomes redundant.

You can get this tool from the Crafting Table by bringing a Common Egg, a Harvest Tool, and 500,000 Sheckles. It can be used up to three times before it disappears from your inventory and has to be crafted again.

It’s important to note that limited species like the Candy Blossom are not affected by the Seagull’s ability. So, plants like Candy Blossom will simply be destroyed when a Shovel is used on them.

How to get

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Seagull is a part of the Common Summer Egg’s selection of Pets. From this Egg, the gull has a 25% chance of hatching, being the second most common Pet of the pool. Its hatch rate is the same as the Crab’s while being lower than the Starfish’s 50%.

You can get the Common Summer Egg from the Pet Eggs station, where it has a 35% spawn rate. When it appears in the shop stock, you can buy it for one million Sheckles for a chance to get one of its three Pets. The Egg has a short incubation period of 20 minutes, after which it becomes ready to produce a Pet.

FAQs

What does the Seagull do in Grow a Garden?

The Seagull’s ability gives you a chance to acquire the Seed of a plant you destroy with the Shovel.

How to get the Seagull in Grow a Garden

The Seagull can be obtained from the Common Summer Egg, from which it has a 25% chance of hatching.

How much does the Common Summer Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

The Common Summer Egg is priced at one million Sheckles.

