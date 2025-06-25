What does the Seal do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden brought in various summer-themed Pets with the Summer update on June 21, 2025. One of these Pets is the Seal, a Rare-rarity companion that can be acquired through the Rare Summer Egg. Its ability has a small activation chance while selling a Pet. When it does become active, you will receive the Egg from which the Pet you just sold hatched.
Let’s break the seal on the Rare Seal and find out what it’s capable of in this gardening experience.
Breaking down the Seal in Grow a Garden
Ability
The Seal has a 2.42% chance of giving you back the Pet you sell in its original Egg. Its activation odds are roughly one in 41, making it a fairly rare occurrence.
Let’s say you try to sell the Orange Tabby, and the Seal’s ability activates. Once the transaction goes through, you will receive the Rare Egg, essentially giving you another Pet for free.
It bears mentioning that this ability will only activate for Pets hatched from Eggs. Companions like the Cooked Owl, which are acquired through alternative means like login bonuses, premium purchases, and the like, are not eligible for the Seal’s ability.
How to get
The Seal can be acquired through the Rare Summer Egg, the rarer counterpart of the Common Summer Egg. You can buy the Rare Summer Egg from the Pet Eggs shop for 25 million Sheckles, from which it has a 17% chance of spawning.
From the Rare Summer Egg, the Seal has a 10% chance of hatching. This makes it the rarest Pet in the Egg’s pool, matched closely by the Orangutan with a 15% hatch rate. The combined RNG of the Egg spawn rate and the Seal’s hatch rate makes it a fairly elusive Pet. As such, you may have to keep trying a few times to secure the Pet and add it to your collection.
