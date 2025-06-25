What does the Seal do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden brought in various summer-themed Pets with the Summer update on June 21, 2025. One of these Pets is the Seal, a Rare-rarity companion that can be acquired through the Rare Summer Egg. Its ability has a small activation chance while selling a Pet. When it does become active, you will receive the Egg from which the Pet you just sold hatched.

Ad

Let’s break the seal on the Rare Seal and find out what it’s capable of in this gardening experience.

Breaking down the Seal in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Rare Summer Egg in the Pet Eggs Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Seal has a 2.42% chance of giving you back the Pet you sell in its original Egg. Its activation odds are roughly one in 41, making it a fairly rare occurrence.

Ad

Trending

Let’s say you try to sell the Orange Tabby, and the Seal’s ability activates. Once the transaction goes through, you will receive the Rare Egg, essentially giving you another Pet for free.

It bears mentioning that this ability will only activate for Pets hatched from Eggs. Companions like the Cooked Owl, which are acquired through alternative means like login bonuses, premium purchases, and the like, are not eligible for the Seal’s ability.

Ad

Also read: What does the Ostrich do in Grow a Garden?

How to get

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Seal can be acquired through the Rare Summer Egg, the rarer counterpart of the Common Summer Egg. You can buy the Rare Summer Egg from the Pet Eggs shop for 25 million Sheckles, from which it has a 17% chance of spawning.

Ad

From the Rare Summer Egg, the Seal has a 10% chance of hatching. This makes it the rarest Pet in the Egg’s pool, matched closely by the Orangutan with a 15% hatch rate. The combined RNG of the Egg spawn rate and the Seal’s hatch rate makes it a fairly elusive Pet. As such, you may have to keep trying a few times to secure the Pet and add it to your collection.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Seal in Grow a Garden

The Seal has a 10% chance of hatching from the Rare Summer Egg.

What rarity does the Seal belong to in Grow a Garden?

The Seal belongs to the Rare rarity.

What does the Seal do in Grow a Garden?

When selling a Pet, the Seal has a small chance to give you back the sold Pet’s original Egg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024