What are Secret Pets in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity is a Roblox RNG game where you can roam around the world blowing bubble gum and collecting coins. You can then use these coins to obtain eggs and hatch them to receive various pets. These pets are divided into different rarities, and their categories affect how useful they are for your progression.

The Secret Pets are one of the rarest and most sought-after acquisitions in the game. This is mainly because they can be quite challenging to obtain and offer some of the best stats. This article provides a list of all the Secret Pets in the game and how you can obtain them.

List of all the Secret Pets in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity and how to get them

You randomly hatch a Secret Pet in the game (Image via Roblox)

Secret Pets are usually hidden until you hatch them. Unlike most other eggs that will generally give you an idea of what is inside, you must gamble and take a chance with the Secret rarity.

Below is the complete list of Secret pets you can obtain. Note that the list is currently short, but developers may add more pets to this rarity.

Pet Drop chance Where to get Dementor 1 in 1,000,000,000 Throwback Egg King Doggy 1 in 100,000,000 Common Egg Godly Gem 1 in 250,000,000 Throwback Egg The Overlord 1 in 50,000,000 Nightmare Egg Man Face God 1 in 1,000,000 Aura Egg Avernus 1 in 20,000 Bubble Pass

As you can see, some of the Secret Pets have a significantly low drop rate, making them incredibly difficult to obtain. You must keep grinding to obtain coins and hatching the appropriate eggs to have a chance of adding them to your inventory. Fortunately, there are a couple of ways to increase your chances.

Obtain and use Speed Potion - The first thing you can do is use Speed Potions. It allows you to hatch the eggs faster, saving a lot of time.

The first thing you can do is use Speed Potions. It allows you to hatch the eggs faster, saving a lot of time. Obtain and use Lucky Potion - The next item you can use to increase your chances is the Lucky Potion. It increases your chances of getting higher rarity pets from eggs.

How to equip more pets in the game

Complete quests to obtain an additional pet slot (Image via Roblox)

Having more pets with you while exploring the map is beneficial, no matter what task you're doing. However, you cannot instantly keep multiple pets equipped from the get-go. Below, we have listed some methods to increase the pet slots.

Pet mastery - One of the ways to obtain additional pet slots is by increasing your pet mastery. You will receive a new slot once you level up the mastery to the 3rd, 11th, and 14th levels.

One of the ways to obtain additional pet slots is by increasing your pet mastery. You will receive a new slot once you level up the mastery to the 3rd, 11th, and 14th levels. Quests - Several quests allow you to increase your pet slots. When you open the Quests tab, you will find a task that requires you to blow 5000 million bubbles. Completing this will give you a new pet slot.

Several quests allow you to increase your pet slots. When you open the Quests tab, you will find a task that requires you to blow 5000 million bubbles. Completing this will give you a new pet slot. Gamepass - If you have some money to spare, then you can purchase the gamepass for 300 Robux and obtain three new pet slots.

FAQs about Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

Can you see Secret pets before unlocking them in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

No, you cannot see these pets before unlocking them.

What is the drop chance of The Overlord in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The Overlord has a drop rate of 1 in 50,000,000.

Which egg hatches Man Face God pet in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

You can hatch this pet from the Aura Egg.

