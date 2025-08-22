What does Seedling do in Grow a Garden?

Seedling is a Legendary Pet in Grow a Garden, added to the game with the release of the Beanstalk Event. This Pet is designed to be something of a trickster-type companion, being able to switch Fruit Mutations. It is exclusive to the Beanstalk Event, and it will become unavailable once the event ends on August 29, 2025.

So, be sure to read on to learn what Seedling does and how to add it to your collection in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Seedling in Grow a Garden

Ability

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Seedling can activate its passive every five minutes regardless of its current level, age, or boosts from other Pets. Once active, its ability switches Mutations between two randomly selected Fruits. Considering the amount of RNG involved in the process, its utility is rather limited outside of farms with a small number of plants.

There are certain limitations placed on the Seedling to keep it from impacting the player too negatively. For instance, Fruit variants like Gold and Rainbow, as well as Fruits without any Mutations are exempt from the Seedling’s passive. So, you can safely keep Fruit variants on the same farm as a Seedling and continue stacking Mutations on it without any worries.

Check out our guide on Berry Fruits to learn what counts as a Berry, along with a comprehensive list of every Berry species in the game.

How to get

Glowing orbs on the Beanstalk can yield Sprout Eggs (Image via Roblox)

Seedling is among the six Pets featured in the Sprout Egg, the primary Egg of the Beanstalk Event. This Egg is available as a random drop or for purchase only after the Magical Beanstalk of the aforementioned event fully grows. You have a chance of getting the Egg when interacting with a glowing orb, or you may buy it from Goliath’s Goods. The Seedling has a 12% chance of being the Pet that appears after being hatched.

The Sprout Egg is priced at 50 million Sheckles, which is a rather steep price for an event-exclusive Egg. It is among the most expensive items in the game, making it geared towards mid- to late-game players. If you wish to bypass the hefty Sheckle price, you may purchase an Egg for 149 Robux instead.

Once you place it on the farm, the Sprout Egg has an incubation period of four hours and 10 minutes.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the hatch rate of Seedling from the Sprout Egg in Grow a Garden?

Seedling has a 12% drop rate when hatching a Sprout Egg.

Is Seedling worth it?

The Seedling Pet can be worth it for players with farms that specifically target Mutation stacking, potentially allowing them to switch Mutations between the desired Fruits.

Can the Seedling be acquired for free?

Yes, you can get the Seedling and the Sprout Egg for free.

