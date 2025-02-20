What is the Shidou Revamp about in Blue Lock Rivals?

Blue Lock Rivals includes Styles and Flows that dictate your playstyle and define your position on the team. Shidou, one of the Mythic Styles, was recently reworked to improve its overall effectiveness in a match. While its base moveset remains largely untouched, its Awakening mode has received a substantial buff, making it a viable option during critical moments of a bout.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the alterations introduced to Shidou with the latest patch in Blue Lock Rivals.

Breaking down the Shidou Revamp in Blue Lock Rivals

Shidou is obtainable through Spins (Image via Roblox)

The Shidou revamp, which was implemented into the game with the latest update, introduces a few small changes to the Style’s moveset. As far as gameplay goes, the moveset has been left untouched, so your moment-to-moment gameplay will not change much. Dragon Drive and Dragon Header are functionally identical to their pre-revamp counterparts.

Ad

Trending

You can enter the Awakening mode by filling up the gauge and pressing G, activating a short cinematic indicating the same. In this state, you will be primed and ready to aim and shoot for the goal from as far as the midfield with the ultimate move, Big Bang Drive.

The rework primarily addresses Big Bang Drive, touching up the activation animations slightly. The cutscene that triggers upon activating the move doesn’t last as long and certain shots have been reframed slightly to match its new pace. A few lines of dialogue have also been removed to improve the flow of the cinematic.

Ad

Also read: Crow Blue Lock Rivals: Flow overview, how to get, and more

About the Shidou Style

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Shidou is a Mythic Style that can be obtained through Spins. Because of the rarity, Mythic Styles only have a cumulative 0.5% chance to drop through regular rolls, which increases to 5% with Lucky Spins. In total, there are five Mythic Styles, which makes Shidou’s drop rate 0.1% with regular Spins and 1% with Lucky rolls.

Ad

This Style is best used in forward positions, where its skills can be used to score goals. All three of its moves perform some variation of shooting the ball in the desired direction at high speeds. You can use Dragon Drive for an aerial drive towards the target, while Dragon Header is best suited for short-range shots.

Once the Awakening mode gauge is filled, you can Awaken if the ball is in your possession. Upon activation, you get access to Big Bang Drive, a powerful shot made with a bicycle kick that shoots straight in the desired direction.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What did the Shidou Revamp change in Blue Lock Rivals?

The Shidou Revamp altered the pacing and framing of the cutscene that activates when using Big Bang Drive, the Style’s ultimate move.

What are the odds of getting Shidou Style in Blue Lock Rivals?

The odds of getting the Mythic Shidou Style are 0.1% with regular Spins and 1% with Lucky Spins.

Ad

Can Blue Lock Rivals be played for free?

Yes, you can play through the game for free without making any mandatory Robux purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024