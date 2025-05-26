What does the Silver Monkey do in Grow a Garden?

The first batch of Pets in Grow a Garden included 23 Pets of various rarities. Among its selection of Legendary Pets was the Silver Monkey, an upgraded version of the Rare Monkey. This Pet has a chance to trigger an ability when you sell a Fruit, making it so that you get back the harvest you just sold. Offering one of the most powerful Pet abilities, the Silver Monkey is a Pet worth pursuing.

Here’s everything you must know about the Silver Monkey in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Silver Monkey in Grow a Garden

Abilities

The Pet Eggs Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Silver Monkey has a small chance of refunding the Fruits you sell, allowing you to sell them again. The odds of this ability triggering are 8%, making it a fairly rare occurrence. Furthermore, it has an even smaller chance of triggering for rare produce, which diminishes its allure to a degree.

However, there is a tiny chance of a chain reaction triggering, where you can continue to sell the same harvest multiple times. The odds of this happening are extremely low, but if it happens, you can very quickly make twice or three times the normal amount of Sheckles, the in-game currency.

This Pet’s Rare counterpart shares the same type of ability, albeit with an even lower trigger chance of 2.5%.

How to get

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Silver Monkey is a Legendary Pet that is exclusively available through the Legendary Egg. This Egg can be bought for 3 million Sheckles and it has a 12% chance of appearing in the Pet Eggs Shop. Once you place it on the farm, it has a four-hour incubation period, after which the Pet will pop out of the Egg.

The Silver Monkey is among the more common Pets in the Legendary Egg pool, with a pull rate of 42.55% summon chance. As such, if the Legendary Egg happens to spawn in the Pet Eggs Shop, your odds of obtaining the Pet are fairly high. It shares pull chances with the Legendary Cow and is more common than the rest of the Legendary Egg Pet pool.

FAQs

What is the Silver Monkey’s ability in Grow a Garden?

The Silver Monkey has an 8% chance of refunding the Fruits you sell at the Merchant’s, allowing you to resell them again and again.

How to get the Silver Monkey in Grow a Garden

The Silver Monkey can be obtained from the Legendary Egg at a 42.55% chance.

Is the Silver Monkey available for free in Grow a Garden?

Yes, you have a chance to get the Silver Monkey for free, provided the RNG favors you.

