What does the Snail do in Grow a Garden?

The Snail was added to Grow a Garden with the first batch of Pets in the Animal Update on May 3, 2025. This Mythical Pet is one of the best in the game, boasting an ability for harvested plants to drop Seeds as well. With a Snail on your farm, you will gain the ability to develop the land, filling the empty spaces with lush new crops at a faster rate.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Snail in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Snail in Grow a Garden

How to get

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Snail is available through the Bug Egg, one of the rarest regular Eggs at the Pet Egg Shop. This Egg costs 50 million Sheckles and has a 3% chance of being in the Egg Shop. Alternatively, the Egg can be bought for 199 Robux as well. So, it is an exceedingly rare occurrence for the Egg to be in the store’s stock.

Once you acquire the Bug Egg, it has an incubation period of eight hours, after which there is a 40% chance for it to become a Snail. This means that you are likely to receive this Pet within three or four Bug Egg hatches.

After the Snail hatches, you can place it on the farm to make use of its passive skills and improve your farmland at a faster rate.

Passive ability

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Snail’s main ability is to grant you a chance to receive extra Seeds each time you harvest a plant. The chances of this happening are 5%. While this number may seem low, considering the frequency of harvesting in this experience, it adds up to a lot. You can make this ability even better by pairing the Pet with others of the same kind, stacking the passive effect.

Note that the Snail does not let you choose which Seed you receive. Since you can’t manually pick when the passive ability triggers, you may receive a Seed of a low-rarity plant that you may not want to sow. So, the Snail is best used on a farm already full of high-rarity plants to multiply them.

