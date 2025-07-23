What does a Sluice do in Prospecting?

Prospecting allows you to discover valuables through two methods: using the regular pan-and-shovel combo and with Sluices. A Sluice is a machine that you can purchase from the hut behind the Merchant. It allows you to acquire treasure passively, making it an incredibly useful tool for beginners and veterans alike. The surplus items you receive through this can help you make a lot more money than usual.
Here’s everything you need to know about Sluices and the different types that you can currently buy in the game.
How a Sluice works in Prospecting
A Sluice is this game’s equivalent of a passive mining mechanic, where all you need to do is place the machine on an empty space. Sluices can be placed in the river, and it will continue to sift for items passively, whether you are online or offline. Its ability to mine offline is what makes it such an indispensable tool.
You can buy various kinds of Sluices from the hut behind the Merchant in Rubble Town. Alternatively, they can be purchased from the Shady Merchant at Fortune River Delta. Both areas feature a different selection of Sluices; the latter has a stock of advanced Sluices, while the former are better suited for beginners.
Sluices can be purchased using Cash only. You don’t need to fulfill any secondary material requirements to get them, which makes the transaction a fairly cut-and-dry process.
All Sluices and their stats
You can buy a total of five types of Sluices at Rubble Town and Fortune River Delta. Each Sluice comes with a Luck, Capacity, Toughness, and Efficiency rating, which determines its usefulness. Note that once a Sluice reaches max Capacity, you must empty it out to use it again.
The Table below gives you a list of all of them, their stats, and respective prices. Consider purchasing them once you accrue enough funds.
FAQs
What is a Sluice used for in Prospecting?
A Sluice is used for passively collecting treasures while you work on something else or are offline.
How to get Sluices in Prospecting
Sluices can be purchased at Rubble Town and Fortune River Delta using Cash.
Which Sluice is the best in Prospecting?
The Enchanted Sluice is the best in the game for its incredibly high stats.
