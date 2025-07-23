What does a Sluice do in Prospecting?

Prospecting allows you to discover valuables through two methods: using the regular pan-and-shovel combo and with Sluices. A Sluice is a machine that you can purchase from the hut behind the Merchant. It allows you to acquire treasure passively, making it an incredibly useful tool for beginners and veterans alike. The surplus items you receive through this can help you make a lot more money than usual.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Sluices and the different types that you can currently buy in the game.

How a Sluice works in Prospecting

The Gold Sluice Box (Image via Roblox)

A Sluice is this game’s equivalent of a passive mining mechanic, where all you need to do is place the machine on an empty space. Sluices can be placed in the river, and it will continue to sift for items passively, whether you are online or offline. Its ability to mine offline is what makes it such an indispensable tool.

Ad

Trending

You can buy various kinds of Sluices from the hut behind the Merchant in Rubble Town. Alternatively, they can be purchased from the Shady Merchant at Fortune River Delta. Both areas feature a different selection of Sluices; the latter has a stock of advanced Sluices, while the former are better suited for beginners.

Sluices can be purchased using Cash only. You don’t need to fulfill any secondary material requirements to get them, which makes the transaction a fairly cut-and-dry process.

Ad

Also read: Prospecting Crafting guide

All Sluices and their stats

Sluice stats (Image via Roblox)

You can buy a total of five types of Sluices at Rubble Town and Fortune River Delta. Each Sluice comes with a Luck, Capacity, Toughness, and Efficiency rating, which determines its usefulness. Note that once a Sluice reaches max Capacity, you must empty it out to use it again.

Ad

The Table below gives you a list of all of them, their stats, and respective prices. Consider purchasing them once you accrue enough funds.

Sluice Location Price Stats Wooden Sluice Box Rubble Town 5,000 Cash 20 Luck 30 Capacity 1 Toughness 1 Efficiency Steel Sluice Box Rubble Town 100,000 Cash 40 Luck 60 Capacity 2 Toughness 1.5 Efficiency Gold Sluice Box Rubble Town 655,000 Cash 100 Luck 75 Capacity 3 Toughness 2 Efficiency Obsidian Sluice Box Fortune River Delta 5,000,000 Cash 150 Luck 100 Capacity 4 Toughness 2 Efficiency Enchanted Sluice Fortune River Delta 12,000,000 Cash 300 Luck 75 Capacity 4 Toughness 3 Efficiency

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is a Sluice used for in Prospecting?

A Sluice is used for passively collecting treasures while you work on something else or are offline.

How to get Sluices in Prospecting

Sluices can be purchased at Rubble Town and Fortune River Delta using Cash.

Which Sluice is the best in Prospecting?

The Enchanted Sluice is the best in the game for its incredibly high stats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025