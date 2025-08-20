What does Spriggan do in Grow a Garden?

The Spriggan is one of the two Mythical Pets in Grow a Garden that were introduced with the Beanstalk Event. Added to the experience on August 16, 2025, the Spriggan is one of the only ways to apply the Bloom Mutation to the Fruits on your farm. For players who like to stack as many Mutations onto a Fruit as possible, this companion will be a must-have.
Let’s explore the Spriggan’s ability and find out how to get it in Grow a Garden.
Breaking down the Spriggan in Grow a Garden
Ability
Spriggan randomly applies the Bloom Mutation onto nearby Fruits with its ability. It activates every 10 to 25 minutes for a chance to afflict the produce in its radius with the brand-new Mutation. Though not guaranteed to apply the Mutation, the odds are high enough for you to have at least one Fruit with Bloom.
As for Bloom, it is an alteration that applies green particle effects and flashes to the afflicted Fruit. Mechanically, it multiplies the sell value of the affected Fruit by eight. This can make a significant difference, particularly if your aim is to maximize the number of Mutations on a single Fruit.
Click here to read more about the Bloom Mutation and how to apply it to the Fruits on your farm.
How to get
You can get the Spriggan Pet by purchasing it directly from Goliath’s Goods. It is priced at 150 million Sheckles, making it among the most expensive purchases in the game. However, before you can make the purchase, you must make at least seven contributions to the Beanstalk Event for the Pet to be available in the shop.
The investment price required to get this critter can be quite hefty for any early- to mid-game player. Without extensive Mutation stacking on high-value Fruits like Romanesco, it can take a long while to accrue the required funds for the companion.
