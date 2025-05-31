What does Squirrel do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden released the Blood Moon Update on May 17, 2025, adding a batch of nine new Pets to the game. Among these was the Squirrel, a Mythical Pet introduced with the Mythical Egg in the same update. This Pet gives you a small chance to keep the Seed you plant, effectively duplicating it and allowing you to plant it a second time. As such, it can be a valuable addition to your farm.

Let’s take a look at the Squirrel and what it does in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Squirrel in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Pet Eggs Shop (Image via Roblox)

Squirrel provides you with a small chance (2.5%) to duplicate the Seed you plant, allowing you to plant it again. This makes it more suitable for a farm geared towards single-harvest crops.

There is an extremely low chance of this ability causing a chain reaction where you continue to receive duplicates of the Seed you plant. Should this happen, you will have multiplied a particular crop several times over and consequently earn more money once you harvest it.

Note that Squirrel’s ability has a lower chance to trigger for rarer crops, making it even less likely for this chain reaction to take place.

How to get

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Squirrel is obtainable through the Mythical Egg, which includes a pool of five distinct Pets. It is one of the more common Pets in the pool with a 26.79% hatch chance. Its hatch rate is only second to the Grey Mouse, which has a 35.71% chance to appear once the Mythical Egg hatches.

The Mythical Egg has a 7% chance to appear in the Pet Eggs shop. This Egg is priced at a massive eight million Sheckles or 119 Robux. After you purchase it, place it on the farm to start the hatching process. Its incubation time is five hours and seven minutes, which is longer than most other Egg types in the game.

Since the Mythical Egg is a permanent addition to the Pet Eggs Shop, you don’t need to worry about its expiration. Be sure to periodically check the vendor for the Egg and buy it if you have the Sheckles for a chance at the Squirrel.

FAQs

How to get Squirrel in Grow a Garden

Squirrel has a 26.79% chance to hatch from the Mythical Egg.

How much does the Mythical Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

The price of the Mythical Egg is eight million Sheckles or 119 Robux.

What is the Squirrel’s main ability in Grow a Garden?

The Squirrel gives you a 2.5% chance to keep the seed you plant, allowing you to plant it again.

