What does the Tiger do in Grow a Garden?

The Tiger joins the Grow a Garden Pet roster as a Divine-rarity unit. Introduced as part of the Seed Stages event, this ferocious feline can boost the growth of the Pets in your garden. It can also randomly replace three Mutations in the garden. You can obtain it from the Jungle Egg, which can be purchased from the Pet Eggs Shop.
Let’s go over the Tiger’s abilities, as well as how to get it in Grow a Garden.
Breaking down the Tiger in Grow a Garden
Ability
Like its fellow Divine-rarity Pets, the Tiger has two passive abilities, each of which has its own cooldown period. The first ability activates every 12 minutes, at which point the Tiger draws all Pets in the garden towards itself. Upon doing so, it shares up to 800 XP with each Pet, which can potentially level the recipient up.
With the second ability, the Tiger randomly picks three Mutations in your garden and replaces them with three random ones. This passive triggers once every 7 minutes and 50 seconds, making it the more frequent of the two abilities. If you have favorited certain Fruits, this ability will ignore them.
The Tiger is among the best Pets to have on your farm if you’re aiming to raise all of your critters to max level. The boost it provides with its first ability adds up to a hefty amount over time, granting each Pet 4,000 XP within an hour. Furthermore, its second ability acts as a randomizer for Fruits that can potentially skyrocket their selling values. If you land on a good Mutation, you can favorite the affected Fruit to safeguard its existing alterations.
How to get
The Tiger is available as the rarest Pet in the Jungle Egg’s pool of possible hatches. From this Egg, the Tiger has a 1% chance to appear upon hatching, befitting its status as the best Pet in the pool.
You can buy the Jungle Egg from the Pet Eggs Shop for 30,000,000 Sheckles or 179 Robux. Once you place it on the farm, it takes up to eight hours to hatch, which is on the higher end of hatch times.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
What rarity does the Tiger belong to?
The Tiger belongs to the Divine rarity.
How do I get the Tiger?
The Tiger has a 1% hatch chance from the Jungle Egg.
What does the Tiger do?
The Tiger gives a hefty XP boost to all Pets on the farm with its first ability, and randomly replaces three of the Mutations on your farm with random ones.
