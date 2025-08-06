What time is Admin Abuse in Steal a Brainrot?

Steal a Brainrot regularly hosts developer-controlled events called Admin Abuse, where the game creators randomly apply various effects to the game world. These events are a fun periodic occurrence that can change up the gameplay loop quite a bit. Players are encouraged to log into the game while these are occurring, which typically happen around an hour before a major update is released.

Let’s take a look at the timings of Admin Abuse events in Steal a Brainrot.

Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse timings

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The activation window of Admin Abuse is not always clear; they are triggered randomly by the game creator as a surprise for the players. Most commonly, they tend to happen around an hour before the standard weekly update release timings. The standard weekly update is released at 4 PM UTC on Fridays, i.e., you will likely see Admin Abuse happen around 3 PM UTC.

Here’s what this time frame translates to in different regions of the world:

UTC: 3 PM

3 PM PDT: 8 AM

8 AM CDT: 10 AM

10 AM EDT: 11 PM

11 PM IST: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM

11 PM Brasilia Standard Time: 12 PM

Admin Abuse tends to remain active for a few minutes at most, after which the event ends. While it is active, the featured Trait is applied to your units, amplifying the amount of Cash they earn. Considering how valuable this can be, it is highly recommended to play the game during the known Admin Abuse activation window.

All known Admin Events

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of all known Admin Abuse events and their respective effects:

4th of July: Applies the Firework Trait

Applies the Firework Trait Asteroid: Applies the Asteroid Trait

Applies the Asteroid Trait Blood Moon: Applies the Bloodrot Mutation

Applies the Bloodrot Mutation Bombardio: Applies the Bombardio Trait

Applies the Bombardio Trait Brainrot Concert: Applies the Concert Trait

Applies the Concert Trait Crab Rave: Applies the Crab Trait

Applies the Crab Trait Glitch: Applies the Glitch Trait

Applies the Glitch Trait Lava: Applies the Lava Mutation

Applies the Lava Mutation Nyan Cat: Applies the Nyan Cat Trait

Applies the Nyan Cat Trait Rain: Applies the Rain Trait

Applies the Rain Trait Rainbow: Increases Rainbow Mutation chance

Increases Rainbow Mutation chance Solar Flare: Applies the Fire Trait

Applies the Fire Trait Snow: Applies the Snow Trait

Applies the Snow Trait Starfall: Applies the Starshine Trait

Applies the Starshine Trait Taco Rain: Applies the Raining Tacos Trait

Applies the Raining Tacos Trait Tung Tung Attack: Applies the Tung Tung Trait

FAQs

When does Admin Abuse trigger in Steal a Brainrot?

Admin Abuse usually occurs one hour before the weekly updates on Friday at 3 pm UTC.

What is Admin Abuse in Steal a Brainrot?

Admin Abuse is a collection of random events activated by the creators of the game, applying various Mutations and Traits to active players’ units.

Is Steal a Brainrot free to play?

Yes, the experience can be played for free without making any premium purchases.

