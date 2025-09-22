What does a Woodpecker do in Grow a Garden?

The Woodpecker was released in the Grow a Garden Fall Market Part 2 update on September 20, 2025. Introduced as a Rare Pet, this bird can be obtained from the Fall Festival Pets Shop. With its ability, the Woodpecker grants Woody-type plants a chance to duplicate one of their Fruits, effectively doubling the values of the affected harvest.

Let’s explore what the Woodpecker is capable of in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Woodpecker in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Woodpecker in the Fall Festival Pet Shop (Image via Roblox)

When its ability activates, the Woodpecker goes to a Woody-type plant and pecks at it. This causes one of the Fruits on the aforementioned plant to duplicate. The bird’s ability copies Mutations as well, which makes it quite versatile on high-value farms. Its ability has a lower chance to affect high-rarity Woody plants, so you are less likely to see it affect the likes of Firewell and Amberheart.

Despite being relatively niche, the Woodpecker’s ability is quite valuable nonetheless. If it happens to peck at a high-value plant, you will make plenty of profit from the duplicated Fruit.

How to get

The Fall Festival Pets Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Woodpecker can be obtained from the Fall Festival Pets shop, but you must fulfil an unlock requirement first: contribute to the Fall Bloom 15 times. This entails visiting the Fall Market Event area and submitting Fruits of the specified type to the Harvest Spirit to contribute to the Fall Bloom.

After you’ve done so, you can get the Woodpecker from the aforementioned shop for 400,000,000 Sheckles, provided it appears in the shop stock. Alternatively, you can get the Pet for 309 Robux instead, should you wish to avoid waiting for the vendor to restock every hour.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Woodpecker?

The Woodpecker can be purchased for 400,000,000 Sheckles or 309 Robux after making 15 contributions to the Fall Bloom.

What does the Woodpecker do?

The Woodpecker randomly pecks at a Woody plant and duplicates one of its Fruits.

Is the Woodpecker worth it in Grow a Garden?

If your garden has an abundance of Woody plants, the Woodpecker can be a valuable asset for you.

