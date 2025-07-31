What does Zen Sand do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden includes various cosmetics that can be used to adorn your garden. The currently ongoing Zen Event introduced new garden accessories as well, including the Zen Sand. This item, like the other cosmetics, can be placed on a space in your farm to enhance its aesthetic appeal. It is exclusive to the Zen Event shop, which is only available for a limited time.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Zen Sand in Grow a Garden.

About Zen Sand in Grow a Garden

Zen Sand in the event shop (Image via Roblox)

Zen Sand is a cosmetic item that can be purchased from the Zen Shop. As is the case with every cosmetic in the game, the item serves no practical purpose. It exists to enhance the way your farming patch looks and help you create a themed farm. Its presence or lack thereof makes no gameplay difference whatsoever.

Ad

Trending

To get Zen Sand, you must speak to the Tanuki NPC and pick the dialogue option to view the Zen Shop. It can be bought for 15 Chi or 89 Robux. Chi can be obtained by submitting Fruits with the Tranquil Mutation to the Tanuki NPC. The amount of Chi you receive from a Fruit depends on its rarity, as detailed below:

Common Fruits: 1 Chi

1 Chi Uncommon Fruits: 2 Chi

2 Chi Rare Fruits: 3 Chi

3 Chi Legendary Fruits: 4 Chi

4 Chi Mythical Fruits: 5 Chi

5 Chi Divine Fruits: 6 Chi

6 Chi Prismatic Fruits: 7 Chi

7 Chi Transcendent Fruits: 8 Chi

Ad

You can get two or three additional Chi for bringing a Gold or Rainbow-mutated Fruit.

Also read: Grow a Garden Pet tier list

About the Zen Shop

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Zen Shop is the featured shop for the Zen Event, providing players with a selection of Zen-themed goodies. These items are all purchasable for Chi and can optionally be bought for Robux as well. By donating Chi to the Zen Tree and leveling the tree up, the Zen Shop stock will be expanded, providing you with more exotic items.

Ad

Here’s everything you can buy in the Zen Shop:

Zen Seed Pack: 12 Chi / 199 Robux

12 Chi / 199 Robux Zen Egg: 30 Chi / 149 Robux

30 Chi / 149 Robux Hot Spring: 30 Chi / 149 Robux

30 Chi / 149 Robux Zen Sand: 15 Chi / 89 Robux

15 Chi / 89 Robux Tranquil Radar: 18 Chi / 199 Robux

18 Chi / 199 Robux Corrupt Radar: 18 Chi / 199 Robux

18 Chi / 199 Robux Zenflare Seed: 6 Chi / 199 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 1+ only)

6 Chi / 199 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 1+ only) Zen Crate: 15 Chi / 179 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 2+ only)

15 Chi / 179 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 2+ only) Sakura Bush: 14 Chi / 489 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 3+ only)

14 Chi / 489 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 3+ only) Soft Sunshine Seed: 20 Chi / 659 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 3+ only)

20 Chi / 659 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 3+ only) Koi: 45 Chi / 449 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 4+ only)

45 Chi / 449 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 4+ only) Zen Gnome Crate: 15 Chi / 159 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 5+ only)

15 Chi / 159 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 5+ only) Spiked Mango Seed: 75 Chi / 759 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 6+ only)

75 Chi / 759 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 6+ only) Pet Shard Tranquil: 200 Chi / 279 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 7 only)

200 Chi / 279 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 7 only) Pet Shard Corrupted: 205 Chi / 289 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 7 only)

205 Chi / 289 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 7 only) Raiju: 350 Chi / 759 Robux (Zen Tree Stage 7 only)

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What does Zen Sand do in Grow a Garden?

Zen Sand is used as a cosmetic item to add visual flair to your farm.

How to get Zen Sand in Grow a Garden

Zen Sand can be bought for 15 Chi or 89 Robux from the Zen Shop.

How to level up the Zen Tree in Grow a Garden

The Zen Tree can be leveled up by giving it Chi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025