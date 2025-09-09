When does Admin Abuse start in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden receives weekly updates on Saturdays, a trend it has kept up since its initial release. About one hour before the content drop happens, the game usually hosts Admin Abuse events. These events involve Jandel, the game’s creator, wreaking havoc on the title, randomly changing different aspects of the game world.

Typically, Admin Abuse includes admin-specific Weather Events, shop stock manipulations, and unique NPC spawns. The chaotic goings-on of the event last for a few minutes once they start.

Grow a Garden Admin Abuse approximate start timings

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, Admin Abuse usually starts an hour before the regular update timings. This varies from one week to the next at the game developers' discretion.

Grow a Garden receives its weekly updates on Saturdays at 2 pm UTC. Listed below are the approximate timings for when you can expect Admin Abuse to start:

UTC: 1 pm

1 pm PDT: 6 am

6 am CDT: 8 am

8 am EDT: 9 am

9 am IST: 6:30 pm

6:30 pm Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Brasilia Standard Time: 10 am

10 am JST: 10 pm

10 pm AEST: 11 pm

NZST: 1 am (Sunday)

A good way to know when it commences each week is to look out for the game creator’s ping on the official Discord server. Unless you have specifically muted the notification, you will be notified of the beginning of the weekly Admin Abuse.

Getting started on your own Grow a Garden farming adventure? This guide will help you learn the ropes of the experience and show you what this title is all about.

What happens during Admin Abuse

Shop stocks usually increase during Admin Abuse (Image via Roblox)

The happenings of Admin Abuse vary from one week to the next, but the elements being changed are relatively the same. It mainly targets Weather Events and shop stocks, with supplementary effects to complement them. Most often, the Weather Events triggered by Jandel are unique ones that apply special Mutations to random Fruits on all servers.

Alongside Weather Events, the Seed Shop stock is also tweaked to have more Seeds of a particular species than usual. Carrots are usually the subject of this change; you can find more than 100 Carrot Seeds in the Seed Shop. You are also likely to find the rarest Eggs in the Pet Eggs Shop. Interact with Raphael on the map to view the stock when Admin Abuse begins.

Each Admin Abuse event comes with its own set of unique rewards and exclusive effects. Since these effects don’t last long, it’s important to remain online when they happen. The event can notably improve your farm and potentially multiply the sale value of your harvest.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

At what time does Admin Abuse start in Grow a Garden?

Admin Abuse usually starts at around 1 pm UTC, which is about an hour before the weekly content drop.

What happens during Admin Abuse?

During Admin Abuse, the game’s creators apply various random effects to the experience, potentially benefitting players through new Weather Events, improved shop stocks, and more.

Can Admin Abuse be triggered manually?

No, only the game’s administrators can activate Admin Abuse.

