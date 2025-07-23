  • home icon
When does the Grow a Garden Celebrity Guest Event release? Details explored

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Jul 23, 2025 10:11 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Celebrity Guest is the official name of the upcoming Grow a Garden event. It is scheduled to arrive on July 26, 2025, and will feature a special guest. The mystery special guest will join forces with Jandel, the game’s creator, to bring something special to the experience.

Let’s explore everything that is currently known about the Celebrity Guest event.

Grow a Garden Celebrity Guest event release timings across all major regions

Official event render (Image via Roblox)
Official event render (Image via Roblox)

As previously mentioned, July 26, 2025, is the release date for the Celebrity Guest event. Here is when it will release across all major regions:

  • UTC: 1 pm
  • PDT: 6 am
  • CDT: 8 am
  • EDT: 9 am
  • IST: 6:30 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm
  • Brasilia Standard Time: 10 am

Since this is a special occasion and not a standard update, the release timings have shifted slightly. The event will release 60 minutes before the content drop from the week's main update.

What to expect from the Celebrity Guest event

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)
Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Celebrity Guest event is a precursor to the content drop that will arrive on the same day. Currently, the only confirmed detail about this event is that a special guest will join Jandel, the creator of the game.

The official event page describes their arrival as ‘helping Jandel with this week’s admin abuse.’ It is speculated that this likely refers to admin-specific server alterations such as Weather Events. The exact scope of their activities remains to be seen.

The official image of the Celebrity Guest event features a blacked-out football with a question mark inside it, suggesting that the guest may have something to do with American football. Some players have speculated that an NFL player may join Jandel during the event.

FAQs

When will the Celebrity Guest event arrive in Grow a Garden?

The Celebrity Guest event will be released on July 26, 2025, at 1 pm UTC.

What will the Grow a Garden Celebrity Guest event be about?

The Celebrity Guest event will feature the titular guest joining forces with Jandel for special activities.

Can Grow a Garden be played for free?

Yes, you can play through the experience for free without having to make any mandatory premium purchases.

