When does the Grow a Garden Celebrity Guest Event release? Details explored

Celebrity Guest is the official name of the upcoming Grow a Garden event. It is scheduled to arrive on July 26, 2025, and will feature a special guest. The mystery special guest will join forces with Jandel, the game’s creator, to bring something special to the experience.

Ad

Let’s explore everything that is currently known about the Celebrity Guest event.

Grow a Garden Celebrity Guest event release timings across all major regions

Official event render (Image via Roblox)

As previously mentioned, July 26, 2025, is the release date for the Celebrity Guest event. Here is when it will release across all major regions:

Ad

Trending

UTC: 1 pm

1 pm PDT: 6 am

6 am CDT: 8 am

8 am EDT: 9 am

9 am IST: 6:30 pm

6:30 pm Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Brasilia Standard Time: 10 am

Since this is a special occasion and not a standard update, the release timings have shifted slightly. The event will release 60 minutes before the content drop from the week's main update.

Also read: Grow a Garden Fruit tier list

What to expect from the Celebrity Guest event

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Celebrity Guest event is a precursor to the content drop that will arrive on the same day. Currently, the only confirmed detail about this event is that a special guest will join Jandel, the creator of the game.

Ad

The official event page describes their arrival as ‘helping Jandel with this week’s admin abuse.’ It is speculated that this likely refers to admin-specific server alterations such as Weather Events. The exact scope of their activities remains to be seen.

The official image of the Celebrity Guest event features a blacked-out football with a question mark inside it, suggesting that the guest may have something to do with American football. Some players have speculated that an NFL player may join Jandel during the event.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When will the Celebrity Guest event arrive in Grow a Garden?

The Celebrity Guest event will be released on July 26, 2025, at 1 pm UTC.

What will the Grow a Garden Celebrity Guest event be about?

The Celebrity Guest event will feature the titular guest joining forces with Jandel for special activities.

Can Grow a Garden be played for free?

Yes, you can play through the experience for free without having to make any mandatory premium purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025