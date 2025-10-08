  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • When is the next Plants Vs Brainrots Admin Abuse? (October 11, 2025)

When is the next Plants Vs Brainrots Admin Abuse? (October 11, 2025)

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Oct 08, 2025 07:10 GMT
Plants Vs Brainrots loading screen
The next Admin Abuse for Plants Vs Brainrots is on the horizon (Image via Roblox)

Admin Abuse collectively refers to special events triggered by developers of Plants Vs Brainrots. In such occasions, several weather events are activated, the shop is restocked with high-rarity seeds, and the server luck is increased to boost the spawn rate of rarer Brainrots. The events offer players the best chances of acquiring powerful plants and high-earning characters.

Ad

Admin Abuse in Plants Vs Brainrots routinely occurs an hour before an update goes live. This guide features the release timings for the next festivity across different regions in the world.

Plants Vs Brainrots Admin Abuse release times

The official release times for Admin Abuse (Image via Roblox)
The official release times for Admin Abuse (Image via Roblox)

In Plants Vs Brainrots, the next Admin Abuse is scheduled to begin on October 11, 2025, at 11:00 am UTC. This translates to the following times:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • USA (East): 6:00 am EST / 7:00 am EDT
  • USA (West): 4:00 am PDT
  • Brazil: 8:00 am BRT
  • United Kingdom: 12:00 pm BST
  • Europe: 1:00 pm CEST
  • South Africa: 1:00 pm SAST
  • Russia: 2:00 pm MSK
  • UAE: 3:00 pm GST
  • India: 4:30 pm IST
  • Indonesia: 6:00 pm WIB
  • China: 7:00 pm CST
  • Philippines: 7:00 pm PHT
  • Japan: 8:00 pm JST
  • Australia: 10:00 pm AEST
  • New Zealand: 12:00 am NZST (October 12)

You can keep track of admin events by joining the Plants Vs Brainrots Discord server. Here, the developers ping every member of the community to inform them about the next Admin Abuse time. Additionally, they use the server to share sneak peeks, reveal their game development ideas, and post update logs.

Ad

Plants Vs Brainrots features a long roster of characters segregated into multiple rarities. You can learn more about them in this guide.

What happens during an Admin Abuse?

67 is an Admin Abuse-exclusive Brainrot (Image via Roblox)
67 is an Admin Abuse-exclusive Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

Here are the things that you can expect from the upcoming Admin Abuse:

Ad
  • Weather events: Both standard and admin-exclusive weather events are activated. As a result, the Brainrots appearing on the spawner get income-increasing Mutations such as Frozen and Gold.
  • Exclusive Brainrots: A few Brainrots, like 67 and Mattone Ratto, can only be spawned by the game creators. Admin Abuse is when you get the opportunity to fight these characters and add them to your collection.
  • Seed Shop restocks: The stock chances of Secret-rarity seeds are extremely low. However, during admin events, they appear in large quantities, a benefit provided by the developers.
  • Increased server luck: Each player gets a server luck bonus during an Admin Abuse. So, the chances of Godly-, Secret-, and Limited-rarity Brainrots arriving on the spawner increase significantly.
Ad

Given that Secret and Limited Brainrots have a high spawn chance during the events, you may want to sell your lower-rarity characters to free up some slots.

Also check: 7 tips to master Plants vs Brainrots

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What is the Admin Abuse time for players in India?

The next Admin Abuse will start on October 11 at 4:30 pm IST.

Which Mutation has the highest multiplier?

Ad

Currently, the Galactic Mutation has the highest income multiplier (8x). It is applied to Brainrots during the admin-triggered Cosmic Bloom weather.

Can bosses spawn during an Admin Abuse?

Yes, bosses can appear during the events. Use high-rarity plants like Shroombino and Mango to easily defeat them.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Spandan Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications